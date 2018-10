World Psoriasis Day is about to set in and apart from dealing with natural remedies and an appropriate diet to manage it, it is essential to discuss about how this condition can affect your sex life and intimacy. Here are a couple of tips that can help you have a rocking sex life along with tackling psoriasis.

Talk about it: Explain to your partner that you have a skin condition and it is not contagious. According to experts, misunderstandings may crop up due to lack of awareness, hence it is always wise to communicate with each other about the condition.

Speak up: This is the time when you should not wait for your partner to read your mind. You need to be a better communicator in case you are suffering from psoriasis. You need to inform him or her what makes this skin condition better and worse. That can boost your intimacy and can result in better sex.

Keep up your self-confidence: You may feel low in confidence if your psoriasis plaques are really bad. That is when you need to make an effort to boost up your self-confidence. Try and join a support group and seek help of a psychologist if required.

Keep it dark: If it makes you feel better, it is always cool to keep the lights dim or use candles. That will help you get into the mood and add to your comfort.

Dress the part: In case you want to avoid exposing the part with plaques, use your wit and dress up in lacy undergarments covering that part. However, avoid using synthetic fabric as that can lead to itching and aggravate the infection.