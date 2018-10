Do you know that psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition which leads to the rapid buildup of skin cells? This buildup of cells results in scaling on your skin’s surface. You may also experience inflammation and redness around those scales. The scales are whitish-silver and can also develop in thick, red patches. To add to your agony, the patches might crack and bleed. It is painful and can affect your overall well-being. A sped-up skin production process can lead to psoriasis. The skin cells grow deep in the skin and they will slowly rise to the surface. Then, they fall off. The scales can be developed on joints like elbows, knees, hands, feet, neck, scalp and face. It can also be linked to other health ailments like type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, heart disease and so on. It is contagious and cannot be passed on from person-to-person.

There are different types of psoriasis like plaque, pustular, guttate, inverse and Erythrodermic. Though the symptoms will vary on the basis of the type of psoriasis you have and it can also differ from person-to-person. For example, if you are suffering from plaque psoriasis, then you may exhibit symptoms like painful and swollen joints, soreness around patches, itching, burning sensations and many more. These symptoms will vary and are painful. Though this condition has no cure you can manage its symptoms with the help of these home remedies.

You should prevent dry skin: You can use a humidifier to keep your home moist and this, in turn, can help you to combat with dry skin. You can also speak to your expert about the moisturizer which you can opt for.

You can use a humidifier to keep your home moist and this, in turn, can help you to combat with dry skin. You can also speak to your expert about the moisturizer which you can opt for. You should follow a well-balanced diet: You will be able to manage your psoriasis symptoms with the help of your diet. You will have to cut down on red meat and fatty foods which can trigger flare-ups. You can opt for fish, seeds, nuts, and omega-3 fatty acids which decrease inflammation.

You will be able to manage your psoriasis symptoms with the help of your diet. You will have to cut down on red meat and fatty foods which can trigger flare-ups. You can opt for fish, seeds, nuts, and omega-3 fatty acids which decrease inflammation. You should avoid using soaps and perfumes: If you are suffering from psoriasis then you should avoid fragrance. They are loaded with chemicals and can cause irritation.

If you are suffering from psoriasis then you should avoid fragrance. They are loaded with chemicals and can cause irritation. You should bid adieu to alcohol: It can trigger your psoriasis as it can cause flare-ups. So, avoid it.

It can trigger your psoriasis as it can cause flare-ups. So, avoid it. You should stay stress-free: It can trigger psoriasis. Opt for meditation, yoga and journaling to manage your stress and reduce your flare-ups.

Note: Avoid self-medication or using over-the-counter products. This can be harmful for you! Speak to your doctor before doing so.