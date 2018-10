Psoriasis is basically genetic and it is becoming one of the most common skin disorders across the world. It forms patches in the skin and it is an inflammatory skin disorder. The patches which occur due to psoriasis are thick scaled and happens due to the fast-growing skin in the area. The old skin does not get any time to shed because the skin cells renew so fast. It causes itchiness, redness and dryness, etc on the skin. However, the symptoms cannot be cured completely but it can be cured temporarily with regular medication. And if we think about home remedies, then olive oil is the best ingredient to treat psoriasis. This oil is known for its several health benefits, orally or topically.

Olive Oil:

There are four types of olive oil which includes virgin olive oil, refined olive oil, extra-virgin olive oil and pure olive oil. You have to be sure as to which type of olive oil is to be used in the treatment of Psoriasis. However, extra-virgin oil is used for this purpose. Olive oil acts as a great skin moisturizer and has a soothing effect on the affected part of the skin.

How to use?

Dip a cotton ball into the olive oil. Slightly heat the olive oil before using. Then dab the dipped cotton ball on the affected area. The red raised patches should be carefully washed after 20 minutes and the excess oil should be removed gently with a tissue. Regularly repeat this process.

Olive Oil With Milk:

Yes, you can also use milk with olive oil and as we all know that milk is an excellent skin moisturiser. In fact, the presence of lactic acid in the milk helps to treat many types of skin diseases. So, you can easily imagine the positive effects of the mixture of milk and olive oil on the skin.

How to use?

Mix milk and olive oil in bath water. Then it is advisable to soak in the water for about 20 minutes. To get soothing results gently massage the affected part to remove the loose scales from the lesions.