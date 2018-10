People have larger amounts of inflammation-causing bacteria in their intestines those who suffer psoriasis. This condition causes the immune system to mistakenly attack the healthy cells. It is an autoimmune disease. However, the exact cause of psoriasis is still unknown. However, psoriasis most commonly affects adults. And it occurs more often in those who have a family history of the skin condition.

Some of the common symptoms of psoriasis include dry, cracked patches that may bleed, stiff and swollen joints, itchy, scaly patches of thickened skin, pitted or ridged nails. However, there are few common triggers which people psoriasis should avoid.

Food-related triggers

People with psoriasis may want to try avoiding citrus fruits, gluten, whole milk, and fatty foods, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. However, there is no definite science for dietary changes.

Alcohol

Yes, alcohol is a trigger for many people with psoriasis. According to a study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the researcher found an increase in psoriasis specifically in those that drank non-light beer. The increase of the condition was associated with 2 to 3 drinks per week.

Excess sun

Too much sun exposure can be dangerous for people with psoriasis. While in some people a moderate amount of sun can relieve the symptoms.

Cold, dry weather

Climate can also increase the symptoms of psoriasis. Cold and dry weather make the matters worse. Try to invest in a good humidifier for your home and minimize time spent in the elements during the coldest months.

Scratches, bites, and skin injury

You may notice new psoriasis lesions near the affected area if you have experienced any kind of skin injury. So, before doing any activity that may cause skin injury, make sure to take extra precautions like wearing gloves, long sleeves, and using bug spray.

Certain medications

Some medications can cause a severe psoriasis attack because they interfere with your body’s autoimmune response. These include steroidal medicines, beta-blockers and pills. If you have psoriasis always tell your doctor about the condition.