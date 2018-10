Psoriasis is basically genetic and it is becoming one of the most common skin disorders across the world. This condition could be an embarrassing problem for most people. It forms patches in the skin and it is an inflammatory skin disorder. The patches which occur due to psoriasis are thick scaled and happens due to the fast-growing skin in the area. The old skin does not get any time to shed because the skin cells renew so fast. It causes itchiness, redness and dryness, etc on the skin. However, the symptoms cannot be cured completely but it can be cured temporarily with regular medication. And if we think about home remedies, then apple cider vinegar is the best ingredient to treat psoriasis. Apple cider vinegar has antiseptic properties which can help to get rid of the irritation associated with psoriasis. Here, in this article, we have discussed how apple cider vinegar can be used to treat psoriasis.

Isolated apple cider vinegar

You need 1 to 2 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 glass of water. Mix all the ingredients and drink it before dinner. It is known to make the pH levels of the body more alkaline and this and kills the toxins that cause viral or fungal infections. It also improves the digestive functioning. ACV also contains minerals like potassium and iron, vitamins A, B1, B6, and C, and alpha-hydroxy acids, this help to exfoliate the top layers of the skin.

Baking soda and apple cider vinegar

All you need is 1 tablespoon of ACV, 1 tablespoon of baking soda and water. Take a clean bowl, add apple cider vinegar. Then add baking soda and water, mix all the ingredients properly. Apply the mixture to the affected areas and leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse the mixture off with lukewarm water. After that gently pat dry your skin. Until the symptoms subside apply this mixture twice a day for at least 2 weeks.