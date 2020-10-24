As countries around the world observes World Polio Day today amid the COVID-19 pandemic experts underlined the need for continuing the polio immunisation programme to help maintain India's polio-free status. Since March 2020 the pandemic has disrupted life-saving immunisation endeavours around the world putting millions of children at risk of diseases like polio diphtheria and measles. The disruption of such routine immunisation services may be unprecedented since the inception of the expanded programme on immunisation (EPI) in the 1970s in both government and private sectors. This may significantly decrease the immunity level of the population against polio said Dr. Preethi