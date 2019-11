World Pneumonia day 2019 has reached a historic milestone today for completing 10 years of celebration. It’s celebrated every year on 12th November in order to spread awareness regarding the infection; to discuss ways to prevent and treat the disease. This year’s theme is ‘healthy lungs for everyone—promoting lung health’. While India gears to eradicate the infection from the country, the gem of her singing industry, Lata Mangeshkar, is admitted in hospital for the pneumonia treatment. She complained of shortness of breath after which she was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. On World Pneumonia Day, let’s know more the condition.

World Pneumonia Day: What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a lung infection which causes inflammation of air tracts called alveoli. The alveoli get filled with pus or mucus that makes breathing difficult. The infection can impact one or both the lungs and is can caused by bacteria, virus or fungi. It can be milt to life-threatening depending on the severity of the symptoms. Most people recover from it in one to three weeks depending on the seriousness.

Causes of pneumonia

This infection can be caused by bacteria, virus (the two leading causes of pneumonia or fungi. While breathing, bacteria and virus present in air enters the body and get settled in alveoli of the lungs and get multiplied in number.

It’s contagious and easily get transferred to other people through sneezing and coughing. The virus and bacteria that cause this infection are released in air and are usually inhaled. It can also be spread through touch—touching an object used by or shared with the patient.

As in case of any infection, the body sends white blood cells to attack the infection causing microbes. The same thing happens in pneumonia and these white blood cells’ attack causes inflammation of the air sacs.

Symptoms of pneumonia

There are some common symptoms like coughing with phlegm, sneezing, fever, and sweating or chills. One may also experience shortness of breath even while doing normal activities and chest pain that aggravates while breathing. Other symptoms include nausea, loss of appetite, headaches and fatigue.

There could be some age-specific pneumonia symptoms too. In children below the age 5, there could be wheezing and fast breathing. On the other hand, infants may show no symptoms or just difficulty eating, vomiting, and dullness.

Whereas in adults, symptoms are milder and get better in few days. They may experience lower than normal body temperature or may get into a state of confusion.

Treatment of pneumonia

Depending on the cause and severity of the infection, the treatment for the same is decided by the doctor. Pneumonia caused by bacteria is usually treated with antibiotics. Plenty of fluids, rest and antiviral medicine are suggested in viral type of pneumonia. Fungal type is treated by anti-fungal medicines. The aim is to manage the symptoms—like reducing body temperature, pains and aches and treating cough.

Experts suggest increase intake of fluids to thin out the thick mucus for its easy removal. However, people with weaker immune system, underlying health condition or babies with developing immune system may require hospitalisation depending on the severity of the infection. As it causes difficulty in breathing, the patient may be put on ventilator till the breathing comes normal.

World Pneumonia Day: Prevention of the infection

There are few vaccines available to prevent the infection, but they might not provide complete security against the prevention. However, people with diabetes, asthma and other chronic diseases and children under two years should definitely get these vaccines after discussing with the doctor. There are few healthy habits that go a long way in prevention of the deadly infection.

Covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, exercising for at least five days in a week, regular hand washing, eating healthy and avoiding smoking, can help you prevent the infection.