World Pneumonia Day turns 10! Celebrated every year on 12 November, it was first held in 2009 by the Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia. The aim behind the celebration of this day is to generate awareness about pneumonia, and promote interventions to protect, prevent and treat it. It is also a platform, to share resources and discuss different approaches of handling the condition. On its 10th birthday, the theme of the day is healthy lungs with the only purpose to promote lung health, globally. Mostly found in South Asia, and West and Central Africa, pneumonia is easy to treat. Unfortunately, due to lack of awareness, cases of pneumonia and death due to it are piling up, each year.

Apart from lack of awareness, another reason why under-developed countries are failing to treat this condition is confusion. It is easy to get confused between bronchitis and pneumonia because both share almost the same symptoms—like coughing and discomfort—and affect the airways. It’s easier to seek the right treatment when the difference between the two is well understood. On 10th World Pneumonia Day, let’s pledge to give our lungs utmost care the right treatment, when required.

Difference between bronchitis and pneumonia

The biggest difference between bronchitis and pneumonia is how they affect the airways. While bronchitis means inflammation in the airways, pneumonia is a lung infection. Here are some more details on the same. Dr. Howard Goldberg and Dr Steven Rosenblatt, from the US, explain the most common doubt that people have regarding the lung health. Both individually talk about each condition, symptoms and their aggravation.

Pneumonia

As mentioned above, pneumonia is an infection, it could be in one or both lungs. This infection can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. These pathogens usually enter our lung, due to coughing or sneezing of another person or when bacteria or viruses present in the nose enter lungs.

People with pneumonia may experience cough with mucus, fever and shortness of breath. Fever caused by pneumonia is usually higher than the one that occurs during bronchitis. Along with fever, pneumonia may also cause confusion, clammy or sweaty skin, headache, malaise, loss of appetite and sharp chest pain, signs which are most probably be absent in bronchitis as well.

Perhaps the most important difference between the two is that pneumonia can be life-threatening. This is because, unlike bronchitis, pneumonia affects how air is distributed to blood cells. Without enough adequate oxygen, the cells start to die, and the infection starts to spread quickly.

Bronchitis

Bronchitis refers to inflammation of the bronchial tubes, which are situated in the airways, in order to provide air to lungs. Factors responsible for this condition range from viral to environmental (also called industrial bronchitis). It is most commonly caused by virus, the one that also causes cold and flu.

Symptoms of bronchitis include persistent cough with mucus, accompanied by chest tightness, low fever, and shortness of breath. There are two types of bronchitis based on longevity—acute and chronic. As the name suggests, acute bronchitis is mild and usually goes away within a few days to a few weeks. Chronic bronchitis, however, could stay for several months.

Bronchitis caused by environmental factors is called industrial bronchitis. Regularly exposure to fumes, dust, or smoke can cause irritation in the airways and result in coughing and excess mucus production. Symptoms of industrial bronchitis disappear on their own with a change in atmosphere. Use of medication and air filters to improve the condition is recommended. Rattling sound in lungs is usually an indicator of bronchitis, unlike pneumonia, which requires a chest x-ray and/or blood test.