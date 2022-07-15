World Plastic Surgery Day: Be Aware Of Your Rights And Take The Right Precautions

On World Plastic Surgery Day, know all about the precautionary measures and human rights with regard to availing this surgery.

In 2011, the concept of National Plastic Surgery Day was first introduced by Dr S Raja Sabapathy, then President of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India. He conceptualized the idea of celebrating the day and chose July 15 as the appropriate date. India is the origin country for plastic surgeries. So, every year on 15th of July, this day is commemorated by conducting camps and spreading awareness about this surgery. Plastic surgery is a popular surgery availed by people who wish to change their appearance or ability to function.

Society puts unrealistic expectations and pressures on people to look a certain way. This trend has become even more rampant in recent times, and this makes people want to get cosmetic surgeries on their body or face. It is true that people have the right to avail these options if they want, but before jumping into a decision that involves a permanent change in your appearance, you should at least know everything about plastic surgery.

Precautions That A Patient Should Be Aware Of

Before you go for such procedure, here are a few things you need know and actively do.

Make sure you know if it is good for you or not.

When you go for this surgery, do extensive research on it.

Also do some research on the best available doctors who can ensure a safe procedure.

When choosing a doctor, ensure that the doctor provides you with the best option.

They should be transparent with you about all the outcome or side effects the surgery might have. This is a step that you should not skip.

These kinds of surgeries could have long term repercussions on your health. Before availing this, know how severe these effects might be.

If your doctor is a genuine expert, he would drop the surgery if they see any warning signs that tell that this surgery could be harmful for you. Transparency is a must between the doctor and the patient.

Rights That A Patient Can Exercise

You should also know about your rights before you opt for this procedure.

You have the right to walk out of the surgery even in the last minute and no one can stop you.

In India patients above 18 years who are mentally sound and can understand their medical condition are free to make their choice without the consent of family members and others.

In case of minors, parents are supposed to sign their documents giving their consent to the surgery.

This surgery is not dependent on who you are, what your background is, what socioeconomic status you belong to, what your age is or what your gender is.

You are supposed to receive the best quality treatment regardless of all the above criteria.