World Patient Safety Day 2022: How To Achieve Medication Safety Goals?

Dr Chinmay Naik shares three aspects of achieving medication safety goals.

World Patient Safety Day 2022: A patient's safety and good health are the top priority for any healthcare worker worldwide. Medicines can be a powerful tool for protecting health, as we have witnessed with the COVID-19 vaccination. But medicines that have been wrongly prescribed, taken or of poor quality can cause significant harm. Moreover, such errors can also cause severe or life-threatening damage to patients. Thus, the medical fraternity must take this seriously and honestly seriously. In this regard, Dr Chinmay Naik, Apollo Family Physician, Apollo Clinic, Viman Nagar, Pune, shares three following aspects to keep in mind:

While Writing Prescriptions

Write it in clear handwriting. Preferably it would be better to write it in capital or give a printed prescription. The chemist will thereby be able to understand the medicine name and not get confused. Write the dosage and instructions along with the explanation for the patient, whether it be some medicines taken after food or before or on an empty stomach. Other diet-related instructions should also be written clearly. This would help the patient and relatives remember it. Write the expected side effects/problems due to the administered medication and explain them to the patient. This will help in avoiding a situation wherein the patient might panic.

Precautions For The Nurses

The nurse should check the medication's name, timing and dosage by cross-checking the prescription. In case of confusion, they should get it approved by the prescribing doctor. Injections should only be given via the specified IV/IM/SC route. No change should be made without confirmation from the doctor. Nurses should observe the patient during illness. This needs to be done to note the minor but significant changes that may need attention.

For Health Care Clinics

During treatment, trained medical or paramedic personnel should regularly monitor the patients. Call centre support for emergency issues such as an allergic reaction should be arranged. Proper training of the staff to handle such emergencies should be conducted at regular intervals. Communication should be maintained with the patient even after the treatment is over.

Conclusion

Half of the harm in medical care can be prevented if the proper medication is prescribed and the patient is treated correctly. As per the WHO advisory, special care needs to be given to the elderly population as they are at high risk of medication harm. High rates of medication-related injury can also be prevented in surgical care, intensive care and emergency medicine. We have already witnessed the damage that misinformation and self-prescription have caused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence it is essential to ensure that a patient's trust is reaffirmed with the correct medication practices.