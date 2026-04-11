World Parkinson's Day 2026: Early signs of Parkinson's disease often ignored and how timely diagnosis can change lives

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Parkinson's is a progressive disease that develops in people depending on how severe it is. According to the National Institutes of Health, this disease is typically diagnosed after a patient reaches the age of 60. However, five per cent of patients have this disease before attaining the age of 50 years. This disease is usually caused by the impairment of the brain cells responsible for the production of dopamine. Various factors cause Parkinson's, such as genetic issues, use of pesticides, and injuries to the brain.
Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, said, "It is normally believed that Parkinson's causes motor problems to individuals, but the truth is that the early symptoms of the disease are non-motor and they are usually experienced before a diagnosis is made."
Such early warning signals include the following:
Since the symptoms are usually not obvious, most of them are ignored and attributed to stress or ageing.
Here are the signs of Parkinson's disease:
All the symptoms could eventually make patients unable to do daily tasks. In that way, recognising the symptoms is necessary.
Another assumption is that the disease is simply the effects of ageing. While it is true that age plays a crucial role, Parkinson's is really a medical condition that requires care and attention. Stigma or fears of being discriminated could influence people not to speak out about their condition, medical intervention could actually help them live a normal life.
Although there is no cure available yet, accurate diagnosis plays a crucial role in treating the disease. Doctors could recommend that a person undergo a DaTScan diagnostic. That procedure allows them to identify abnormality related to dopamine activity. In this case, a person can:
You shouldn't feel any embarrassment about this disease and hide the fact that you suffer from it. On the contrary, discussing the problem will be highly beneficial to you. This disorder doesn't occur because of ageing processes only; it is actually quite complicated neurological disease that deserves attention.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Common signs include tremors, slow movement, muscle stiffness, and balance problems that affect daily activities.
Early symptoms include loss of smell, sleep issues, constipation, depression, anxiety, fatigue, facial immobility, and difficulty speaking or writing.
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