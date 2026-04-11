World Parkinson's Day 2026: Early signs of Parkinson's disease often ignored and how timely diagnosis can change lives

Early signs of Parkinson's disease are often missed as ageing. Let us know the key symptoms, why early diagnosis matters, and how timely treatment can improve quality of life.

Parkinson's is a progressive disease that develops in people depending on how severe it is. According to the National Institutes of Health, this disease is typically diagnosed after a patient reaches the age of 60. However, five per cent of patients have this disease before attaining the age of 50 years. This disease is usually caused by the impairment of the brain cells responsible for the production of dopamine. Various factors cause Parkinson's, such as genetic issues, use of pesticides, and injuries to the brain.

First symptoms of Parkinson's

Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, said, "It is normally believed that Parkinson's causes motor problems to individuals, but the truth is that the early symptoms of the disease are non-motor and they are usually experienced before a diagnosis is made."

Such early warning signals include the following:

Loss of smell (anosmia) REM sleep behaviour disorder Constipation is caused by a lack of dopamine in the gut Depression, anxiety, and exhaustion Facial immobility Verbal impairment and difficulty writing

Since the symptoms are usually not obvious, most of them are ignored and attributed to stress or ageing.

Signs of Parkinson's disease

Here are the signs of Parkinson's disease:

As the disease advances, motor symptoms emerge. Some of the symptoms include:

Tremors or 'pill-rolling' movement of the hands

Slowed movements (bradykinesia)

Muscle stiffness

Balance problems, making patients likely to fall forward

All the symptoms could eventually make patients unable to do daily tasks. In that way, recognising the symptoms is necessary.

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Is Parkinson's just ageing?

Another assumption is that the disease is simply the effects of ageing. While it is true that age plays a crucial role, Parkinson's is really a medical condition that requires care and attention. Stigma or fears of being discriminated could influence people not to speak out about their condition, medical intervention could actually help them live a normal life.

Importance of diagnostics and early treatment

Although there is no cure available yet, accurate diagnosis plays a crucial role in treating the disease. Doctors could recommend that a person undergo a DaTScan diagnostic. That procedure allows them to identify abnormality related to dopamine activity. In this case, a person can:

Take medication that boosts the production of dopamine Participate in physical therapy to avoid mobility impairments Work with a therapist and enhance verbal communication Regularly exercise by cycling or dancing According to The Lancet, exercise plays a major role in controlling Parkinson's progression. Recommendations related to lifestyle

You shouldn't feel any embarrassment about this disease and hide the fact that you suffer from it. On the contrary, discussing the problem will be highly beneficial to you. This disorder doesn't occur because of ageing processes only; it is actually quite complicated neurological disease that deserves attention.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.