World Palliative Care Day: Providing Care And Dignity Till The Very End

Each year, an estimated 56.8 million people, including 25.7 million in the last year of their lives, need palliative care. Globally, only 14 percent of people, who need this care, receive it.

The awareness of the need of this care is crucial among medical practitioners, family members and even the patient and it is the first step towards receiving it.

Adequate national policies, programmes, resources, and training on palliative care among health professionals are urgently needed to improve access.

WHO in a tweet said: "For people facing life-threatening illnesses, palliative care provides practical help, physical care, medicines, spiritual and emotional support. It relieves suffering and helps patients and their loved ones."

Life needs care

Palliative care is specialized medical care that tries to improve a patient's quality of life when they might be suffering from life-threatening or sometimes terminating health conditions. The care intends to improve the symptoms of their illness such as pain, shortness of breath, troubled sleep and others. The care provided is not to cure the illness but to improve the quality of life of those suffering from serious ailments. This care can be provided both in the hospital and at home. The care can be provided to anyone, at any stage of life and any stage of their sickness.

As per WHO, quality palliative care services are founded on an awareness of suffering, empathy towards the suffering and concrete action to alleviate this suffering.

What hinders access to care

Early delivery of palliative care can reduce unnecessary hospital admissions and the use of health services. However, several barriers must be overcome to make this care accessible to all-

National health policies and systems often do not include palliative care Training on palliative care for health professionals is often limited or non-existent; The population's access to opioid pain relief is inadequate and fails to meet international conventions on access to essential medicines. Lack of awareness among policymakers and health professionals on what palliative care is and what benefits it can offer to patients and health systems Cultural and social barriers like certain beliefs around life and death Misconceptions around palliative care that it is only given to people suffering from cancer or to those who are dying Misconceptions that improving access to opiods will promote drug abuse

Everybody can do their bit

Palliative care requires an effort from multiple hands. A team of specialists, including healthcare providers, nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, and spiritual professionals, often work together to provide palliative care. The most common treatment is to manage pain using conventional drugs and sometimes morphine. Nondrug therapies, sometimes called complementary therapies, may also be part of the pain management plan. These may include massage therapy, relaxation methods, music therapy, acupuncture, and aromatherapy. Such care also requires support of family members and friends who can provide the necessary emotional support and spiritual guidance to the patient. People with serious illnesses often experience extreme tiredness, and palliative care specialists can find ways to help restore energy and enable them to perform day-to-day tasks. However, the awareness of the need of this care is crucial among medical practitioners, family members and even the patient and it is the first step towards receiving it.