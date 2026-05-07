World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026: Persistent bloating and fatigue could signal silent health threat

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 7, 2026 9:00 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja
Ovarian cancer may not have symptoms in the early stages like other cancers but some women may attribute the symptoms to a normal digestive or hormonal problem that could postpone medical help and reduce the chance of early diagnosis. As the world gears up to observe World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026 which falls on 8th May annually, health experts are cautioning women against overlooking symptoms such as persistent bloating, tiredness and abdominal discomfort. Some major symptoms that could serve as indicators of ovarian cancer which is a disease that is often likened to a 'silent threat' due to its subtle and easily overlooked signs.
Talking about the awareness of ovarian cancer Dr. Himani Sharma, Clinical Head and Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur told TheHealthsite.Com that people with this chronic disease do not show a single alarming symptom which is why being mindful about ovarian cancer is non-negotiable.
In her words, "Some of the early warning signs are abdominal bloating, pelvic or lower abdominal pain, inability to eat a lot before getting full, frequent urination and unexplained fatigue and digestive problems." The expert says that the symptoms may seem mild at first but when they last for a long time this is a red flag.
Dr. Sharma further continued the real issue is not the presence of any of the symptoms but their frequency. She said, "If they happen more than 12 to 15 times a month then they are not to be taken lightly as early treatment of these signs could save a life."
Ovarian Cancer occurs in the ovary which is an organ that makes eggs and hormones. Because the symptoms can be mistaken for a typical gastrointestinal or menstrual illness the disease is typically not diagnosed until later in its course according to Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.
Mentioning the category of women at higher risk of developing ovarian cancer Dr. Raheja said, "Individuals over 40, family history of ovarian cancer or breast cancer, obese, imbalance hormones or with genetic mutations are at higher risk of ovarian cancer." But the doctor emphasizes that women can also develop ovarian cancer without having any significant risk factors.
What are the risk factors for ovarian cancer and how can a woman reduce her risk? Our answers: http://t.co/dYUh3C5V04pic.twitter.com/luPgJQPx2f
National Cancer Institute (@theNCI) April 28, 2015
Dr. Sharma advises that being extra watchful about any body changes and asking for a doctor's opinion when symptoms last for several weeks is non-negotiable to prevent ovarian cancer. Other major steps you should take to prevent cancer risk include:
She concludes, "There are no surefire ways to avoid ovarian cancer but a healthy lifestyle helps to maintain reproductive health. Adopting a healthy lifestyle which includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and controlling stress levels may help reduce some of the risk factors for cancer."
This content is for awareness only and not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or persistent symptoms related to ovarian cancer.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.