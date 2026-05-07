World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026: Expert reveals who is at highest risk of the ‘silent killer’ and key steps women can take to lower danger

Many women miss early ovarian cancer signs. An expert explains who faces higher risk and the lifestyle and health steps that may help lower it.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 7, 2026 2:44 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Shivani Sharma

World Ovarian Cancer Day (Image AI Generated)

Ovarian cancer or carcinoma is often called the "silent killer" because it usually shows no obvious signs in the early stages. Ovarian cancer has been dubbed 'the silent killer', given that symptoms are hardly experienced during its onset. It is vital to know who is at high risk of getting it in order to detect and treat the disease early. As many as 313,000 people around the world are diagnosed with this condition each year making it the 5th most common form of cancer among women.

Who is at high risk of ovarian cancer?

According to Dr Shivani Sharma, Lab Director and Vice President, CORE Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, "The primary, undeniable risk factor associated with ovarian cancer is age. The majority of people diagnosed with ovarian cancer tend to be older than 50 years, with an average age of diagnosis of about 63 years old. Women post-menopause are highly at risk for developing this condition, and their peak age range is from 60 to 65 years old."

"It's not all doom and gloom, as some women younger than 50 can develop ovarian cancer too. Certain forms of this cancer affect women in their 20s to 30s. Although these specific forms of ovarian cancer tend to be caused by genetic predisposition, rather than age," she added.

Who is at high risk of ovarian cancer?

The doctor further explained that about 10% to 15% of ovarian cancers have a genetic basis. The best known of these genes are BRCA1 and BRCA2, which are also linked to breast cancer risk. A woman who has a BRCA1 mutation runs a 44% risk of developing ovarian cancer. This rate drops to 17% for women with BRCA2 mutations. In comparison, the general population carries a lifetime risk of less than 2%.

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Lifestyle factors affecting ovarian cancer

Genes are not everything in determining the likelihood of disease. There are several other factors, medical and lifestyle, which may affect an individual's susceptibility to developing the illness. A woman who has never been pregnant may be at a somewhat greater risk than women who have had pregnancies. Being a mother, apparently, provides some protection against the development of the illness; pregnancy and breastfeeding suppress ovulation, making women at a lesser risk.

Long-term treatment with HRT, especially that involving oestrogen post-menopause, is linked to increased risk as well; however, after cessation of the treatment the risk returns to its normal level. Obesity, especially post-menopausal obesity, plays its part in the development of the disease as does endometriosis.

Steps to minimise ovarian cancer risk

Fortunately, there are some ways to protect oneself. Five or more years of oral contraceptive usage can lower a woman's chance of developing ovarian cancer by up to 50%. Being a mother, nursing babies, and having a tubal ligation procedure all have a beneficial effect on a woman's health, according to scientific findings.

Possessing any of the risk factors does not mean automatically becoming a victim of ovarian cancer. Many women with substantial risks don't experience this disease. In contrast, some women have absolutely no risks yet end up being diagnosed with the illness. That's why information about it is essential.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for screening, diagnosis, or personalised guidance regarding ovarian cancer risk.

FAQs Can ovarian cancer risk be reduced? Yes. Maintaining a healthy weight, breastfeeding, pregnancy, and long-term use of oral contraceptives may help lower the risk in some women. Does ovarian cancer only affect older women? No. Although it is more common after menopause, some types of ovarian cancer can also affect younger women, especially those with genetic risk factors. What are the early symptoms of ovarian cancer? Early symptoms may include bloating, pelvic pain, frequent urination, feeling full quickly, and unexplained abdominal discomfort.

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