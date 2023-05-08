World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: Why Do Women Not Experience Symptoms Of Asymptomatic Cancer?

Asymptomatic ovarian cancer is very difficult to detect in women because they hardly experience any strange symptoms.

Ovarian cancer forms when there is a growth of cancerous cells in the ovaries. These cancerous cells multiply very quickly in the body and can invade and destroy the healthy tissues present in the body. this majorly affects the ovaries of women's bodies. Women's body contains two ovaries located on each side of the uterus. The main function of the ovaries is to produce eggs and also the most important hormones of the female body, progesterone and estrogen. Ovarian cancer is very common among women and can also get serious if it is not diagnosed at the right time. The treatment of ovarian cancer involves chemotherapy and surgery. The symptoms of ovarian cancer might be difficult to notice at the initial stages. When ovarian cancer symptoms happen, they're usually attributed to other, more common conditions.

What Causes Ovarian Cancer?

An important fact to note is that experts and doctors still have not been able to determine the exact caused of ovarian cancer but they have stated the factors which are responsible of making people more prone to getting it. Ovarian cancer develops when the cells that are located near the ovaries go through mutation in their DNA. The main function of the cells DNA is to instruct the cells on what to do. When the mutation takes place, the DNA tells the cells to multiply and that is how the cells start to multiply at an increased rate and creates a mass of cancer cells. The cancer cells continue living when healthy cells would die. They can invade nearby tissues and break off from an initial tumor to spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body.

Asymptomatic Ovarian Cancer: Why Do Women Not Experience Symptoms

Mimicking Other Conditions: The organs situated near the pelvic region are also at risk because the cancer cells can spread there. It could spread to the rectum or the bladder causing symptoms mistakenly associated with other conditions.

Hidden Location: The location of the ovaries is deep within the pelvic region and that is how it is difficult to track small tumors. Only when the tumors grow large and spread can it be detected.

Nonspecific Symptoms:Abdominal bloating, pelvic pain, and similar symptoms are not unique to ovarian cancer and can be attributed to various causes.

Subtype Variations: Certain ovarian cancer subtypes, such as germ cell tumors or stromal tumors, may remain asymptomatic until reaching a considerable size.

