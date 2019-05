Ovarian cancer is one among the top three cancers that affect Indian women. The onset age of this condition in our country is between 45-50, says a study published in The Lancet Oncology. This is a decade earlier than the peak age for this condition in high income group countries. Not only in India, ovarian cancer is one of the leading cancers among women all over the globe. In order to spread awareness about this disease, World Ovarian Cancer Day is celebrated worldwide on 8th of May every year.

There are reams of research suggesting that ovarian cancer is one of the most deadliest cancers among all types of the female cancers. In most cases, it is diagnosed only after the cancer cells have spread to other body parts, making it very difficult to treat. It is a condition where abnormal cells in your ovary tend to grow in numbers and turn into a cancerous tumour. If left untreated, it can spread to other parts of your body at an unmanageably rapid rate.

There are three types of ovarian cancer tumour:

Epithelial tumours: They are the most common type of ovarian cancer accounting for 90 per cent of all cases worldwide. These originate in the thin layers of tissues outside your ovaries.

Stromal tumours: These can be found inside the ovarian tissue that contains cells responsible for developing hormones.

Germ cell tumours: These tumours are very rare, and they tend to arise in younger females. They are located in the egg-producing cells.

Swelling in your abdominal region, bloating, loss of appetite, sudden weight loss, irregular menstruation cycle, pelvic pain and drastic changes in bowel movements are the few symptoms of this fatal health condition. If you experience any of these signs, you should consult your doctor immediately for assessment. Remember, early diagnosis is the cornerstone of successful management of any disease including ovarian cancer. It is all the more important for fatal conditions. To diagnose ovarian cancer, your doctor may ask you to undergo several imaging tests like ultrasounds or CT scans of the abdomen and the pelvis area. Blood tests can also be recommended to look for tumour markers. Surgery is the last option your doctor may opt for where he removes an ovary to test it for signs of cancer. The treatment of ovarian cancer depends largely on the severity of your symptoms and the stage your cancer is in, among other factors. The usual line of treatment includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, so on and so forth.

Seeking the right treatment at the right time is essential for the successful management of ovarian cancer and reducing death risk. To spot it early on, you need to be aware of the risk factors that up your chance of developing this condition. An aware patient is better equipped to take crucial decisions on time. On this World Ovarian Cancer Day, we tell you about the factors which have been found commonly in patients with this condition. Go to an oncologist for a check-up if they match your conditions.

Family history of ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer can be a hereditary problem, which means you will be more susceptible to develop it if your mother or sister has suffered from this condition. Also, if you have a family history of other forms of cancer like colorectal and breast cancer, you are more likely to develop ovarian cancer. This happens because these cancers can occur due to gene mutation which leads to a family cancer syndrome (a genetic disorder that can cause early onset of cancers). However, various estimates suggest that around 80 to 85 per cent of ovarian cancer cases are one-offs , not inherited. However, for the remaining percentage, mutation in the genes BRCA1 or BRCA2 are significant risk factors. If there are over two cases of ovarian or breast cancer in your family, you should consult your general physician for assessment and go for necessary screenings well in advance and even if there are no symptoms. Your doctor may refer you to a genetic counsellor for exact diagnosis. If you have a family history of ovarian cancer, you need to get yourself screened at regular intervals.

Irregular menstrual cycle

If you have missed your period, it doesn’t mean that you will get ovarian cancer. However, there is a strong association between a missed cycle and the chance of developing this cancer. In a study published in the International Journal of Cancer, researchers mentioned that women with an irregular menstrual cycle are more susceptible to this disease as compared to those who have their periods on time. The study further mentioned that irregular menstruation can increase your risk of developing ovarian cancer two-folds by the age of 70.

Excessive body weight

Obesity seems to the common culprit associated with almost every disease and ovarian cancer is no exception. A number of studies have found that overweight women have a slightly higher risk of developing this cancer even if they do not have any family history of breast, colorectal and ovarian cancer. Some estimates reveal that obesity can increase your risk of developing ovarian cancer from 2 per cent to 2.24 per cent during your lifetime. Women with a body mass index of over 28 are more prone to develop this cancer. Notably, your body mass index determines whether you’re overweight or not.

History of fertility treatment

Women who opt for fertility treatment that involves in vitro fertilization (IVF) are more likely to develop low malignant ovarian tumours, finds a growing body of research. But the increase in risk percentage is very minute (going up by just one per cent). The use of fertility drugs, on the other hand, is still a debatable topic in terms of ovarian cancer risk. Discuss with your doctor if he prescribes these medicines. Take a second opinion if need be. Bromocriptine and Metformin are the two most commonly prescribed drugs for females with fertility issues.

Age

Age is one of the biggest risk factors of ovarian cancer. Usually females above the age of 50 are more at risk of developing this cancer. Several estimates suggest that majority of the ovarian cancer cases are reported in women who have gone through menopause. Though this disease is not common in younger females, instances of ovarian cancer have also been found in women under 50 in our country. Some studies suggest that around 1000 women below 50 years of age develop ovarian cancer every year. Additionally, if you give birth after the age of 35 or fail to carry a pregnancy to full term, you can develop ovarian cancer.