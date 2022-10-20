World Osteoporosis Day: Are Young Women Also At Osteoporosis Risk?

World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Bones make up roughly 15% of our total body weight. Optimal bone strength is essential for the smooth functioning of the joints and muscles. Osteoporosis is a medical condition causing brittle and fragile bones, increasing the risk of fractures and bone deformities. It is estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in every five men over 50 years are at risk of osteoporosis. Dr Shibani Ramchandran, Medical Writer, Medical Affairs, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, shares factors that may commonly lead to osteoporosis:

Age-related loss of tissues Hormonal changes Vitamin D and calcium deficiencies.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, 30 per cent of postmenopausal women have osteoporosis. In addition, it has been reported that 61 million people in India have osteoporosis; out of these, 80 per cent are women.

Vitamin D Deficiency

MHL conducted a health study on 32,867 females aged 15 years and beyond and assessed them for various blood parameters. As a result, it was seen that 13.45 % of females had vitamin D deficiency. In contrast, more than half of the population (50.38%) had insufficient vitamin D levels increasing their risk for osteoporosis and bone disorders. In addition, low calcium levels were also seen in 7.49% of females.

Post-Menopausal Women And Osteoporosis

Post-menopausal women, especially 40 years and beyond, are at the maximum risk of osteoporosis due to reduced estrogen production, which hugely impacts bone health. However, studies have shown that the ultimate foundation for solid bones occurs by 18. The current study showed that women in the 31-45 age group showed a high percentage of vitamin D deficiency (24.06%) and calcium deficiency (11.38%). In addition, young females in the age group of 15-30 years also showed a higher percentage of vitamin D deficiency (32.32%). This indicates that if not corrected early, the adolescent and younger female population may also be at an increased risk for osteoporosis.

Specific basic strategies to help prevent osteoporosis include:

- Being physically active and engaging in weight-bearing activities.

- Include foods that promote the bone health

- Timely checks and measures to maintain optimum vitamin D and calcium levels.

If left undiagnosed and untreated, osteoporosis can be a silent killer affecting bone health and quality of life. Therefore, alertness and awareness of the underlying causes of osteoporosis and adequate treatment measures to correct it are essential.

