World Osteoporosis Day 2022: What Should Women Do For Strong Bones?

Dr Anupama D shares things women can do to strengthen their bones.

World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Osteoporosis, also referred to as a 'silent' illness, frequently goes unnoticed until a bone is broken. According to data, 20% of the 230 million Indian women over 50 have osteoporosis. Moreover, the prevalence of osteoporosis ranging from 8 to 62% in Indian women of different age groups, has been reported in several studies. Among other reasons, rapid urbanization leading to a sedentary lifestyle, increased indoor living and reduced exposure to sunlight contribute to increased osteoporosis cases. It makes women susceptible to fractures as bone density decreases and new bone production becomes insufficient. While a healthy diet, weight-bearing activities and medication can strengthen already weak bones or stop bone loss, there are a few things women above 50 can do to reduce extreme cases of osteoporosis. Dr Anupama D, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Physician and Consultant Gynaecologist, Connect and Heal, shares things women can do to strengthen their bones.

Intake Of Calcium And Vitamin D

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for calcium is 1,000 mg daily for individuals aged 19 to 50.

For women who are 71 years of age and older, the dosage is increased to 1,200 mg per day. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, almonds, cauliflower, spinach, Indian salmon (Rawas), and paneer. Supplements can also be taken along with the food to ensure enough calcium intake. For example, the human body can more easily absorb calcium if it is coupled with Vitamin D. The daily recommended intake for adults up to the age of 70 is 15 mg, while for those beyond 70, it is 20 mg. Vitamin D is not naturally present in many foods, but some foods include fatty fish, prawns, rohu, cheese, egg yolks, orange juice, cereal, and milk. Vitamin D is also produced by the skin when sunlight touches it.

Therefore, little daily outside can get at least some of the needed.

Exercises

Weight-bearing exercise promotes bone density and enhances balance, lowering the fall risk.

Before beginning a new fitness regimen, it is crucial to speak with the doctor, especially if there is an underlying medical condition, you have been inactive, or you are older than 75. Weight-bearing exercises like jogging, brisk walking, tennis, netball, or dancing can be undertaken to prevent osteoporosis. Swimming and cycling are great non-weight-bearing exercises for numerous health reasons, but they do not stimulate bone formation. Jumping and rope skipping are two exercises with a strong impact that one should incorporate into their programme.

Another crucial exercise for bone health is strength training (also known as resistance training).

Strength training is critical in maintaining or even increasing bone mineral density, essential for managing and preventing osteoporosis.

Again, follow the advice of a fitness or health expert (such as an exercise physiologist) who can suggest particular workouts and methods.

Reducing Risk Factors

The choices can impact one's future bone health starting from childhood. So, to ensure strong bones and prevent osteoporosis in the future, making a few lifestyle changes will be beneficial.

It includes quitting smoking, drinking alcohol in moderation, limiting caffeine intake, etc. In addition, the risk of fractures can be decreased by making sensible decisions. For instance, wearing socks when walking is rarely a good idea; it is preferable to go barefoot or to wear slippers or shoes with rubber soles to avoid falling. Furthermore, it is advisable to utilise nightlights in the dark to prevent slipping. Finally, when prescribed by a doctor, assistive equipment like canes and walkers can prevent falls and fractures.

Conclusion

Age is the most critical risk factor for osteoporosis. Thus it is never too late to get treated for it. Treatment can stop bone deterioration and significantly lower the risk of fractures. Although there is no cure for osteoporosis, following the above dietary and lifestyle habits can reduce the risk factors and chances of developing osteoporosis. A mix of lifestyle and pharmaceutical measures should be utilised to prevent fractures in older individuals, with efficient screening tests available to identify those at higher risk.

