World ORS Day 2026: Diarrhoea cases rise during monsoon, here's why ORS should be in every home

Monsoon increases the risk of diarrhoea and dehydration. Know why doctors recommend keeping ORS at home and how it helps prevent serious health complications.

Diarrhoea cases rise during monsoon (Image AI Generated)

World ORS Day is observed every year on July 29 to spread awareness about the life-saving role of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) in preventing and treating dehydration caused by diarrhoea. Eastern blot overload causes diarrhoea and stomach infections to increase during the monsoon season due to the increased prevalence of contaminated food and water.

Health professionals state that each home must have ORS packets on hand because early treatment of dehydration can decrease the necessity of hospitalization and avoid serious dehydration. World Health Organization (WHO) state that ORS is still one of the more effective and the cheapest methods in treating dehydration caused by diarrhoea.

Why diarrhoea cases increase during the monsoon?

The monsoon provides an ideal breeding ground or place for the growth of bacteria, viruses and parasites. Gastrointestinal infections are risked by means of flooded drains, contaminated drinking water, and improperly-stored food. Babies, elderly people and those with depressed immune systems are particularly susceptible.

Diarrhoeal disease is one of the biggest causes of morbidity and mortality in the younger population under five years of age in the world, which has the potential to be largely preventable and treatable, according to World Health Organization (WHO). Other health advice includes keeping food and other drinking water safe, as well as good hygiene practices including washing hands, effective measures to prevent diarrhoeal infections issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What is ORS and how does it work?

Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is a mixture that contains chemically balanced, safe water, glucose and salts. Large quantities of fluids and electrolytes are lost during diarrhoea and can cause dehydration to become severe. ORS replaces these lost fluids and minerals, making water absorption more effective.

WHO has set the guideline that ORS should be initiated during the onset of diarrhoea and UNICEF has recommended so too. Zinc supplementation is also recommended for children, who should receive it in addition to ORS; because diarrehoea can be shorter and milder.

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Why every home should keep ORS?

Having ORS at home can be very helpful in emergencies. If early enough ORS is given, mild dehydration may be treated at home and avoid complications of severe dehydration.

According to WHO, ORS alone can save lives of up to 93% of people who die from diarrhoea and zinc can reduce the risk even more. That's why health experts say that ORS is one of the greatest public health discoveries of the last 100 years!

Signs that should not be ignored

If a child or adult has the following symptoms, they need medical attention right away:

Extreme thirst or inability to drink

Dry mouth and very little urine

Sunken eyes

Persistent vomiting

Blood in stools

High fever

Severe weakness or confusion

If symptoms persist or ORS fails to relieve dehydration, seek immediate medical attention at the Mayo Clinic or National Health Service (NHS), according to experts.

Simple monsoon tips to prevent diarrhoea

Use safe or boiled water Wash hands with soap before you eat, after using toilet Only eat freshly prepared food and don't eat food that is served on the street without covers Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.