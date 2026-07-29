World ORS Day 2026: 5 early signs of dehydration you should never ignore and how ORS helps rehydrate faster

Feeling unusually tired or dizzy? Know the early warning signs of dehydration, why they matter, and how ORS helps restore lost fluids and electrolytes.

World ORS Day

Dehydration typically is one of the most regular health issues especially in warm weather, with high levels of exercise, while unwell, after vomiting or diarrhoea. Mild dehydration usually can be treated by drinking water but severe dehydration can be life-threatening if not corrected. On World ORS Day 2026, health experts remind the global community that tackling dehydration is crucial and that oral rehydration solution (ORS) is the correct treatment to reinhydrate fluids and salts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) found that O.R.T. is one of the best ways to prevent dehydration resulting from diarrhoeal disease. ORS has a very accurate formula of glucose and electrolytes (sodium and potassium) that take in water more efficiently.

What is dehydration and why does it happen?

Dehydration is a state of overexposure to fluid deficiency, in which the body's water level is reduced. Water plays a crucial role in maintaining body heat, circulating blood, digestion and proper functioning of organs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend being aware of signs and symptoms of dehydration, especially among children, older adults and individuals with chronic diseases who may become dehydrated faster.

5 early signs of dehydration you should never ignore

1. Increased thirst and dry mouth

One of the first signs the body is in need of increased fluids is an excessive feeling of thirst. Dry Mouth, sticky saliva or reduced saliva production may also be signs of decreased fluids.

2. Dark yellow urine or reduced urination

Fluids in the body can be indicated by the colour of the urine. If urine is dark yellow and fewer than usual bathroom trips, it might be a sign of dehydration. Some indications that the body requires additional fluid include a change in urine color, fatigue and dizziness, says the Mayo Clinic.

3. Fatigue and weakness

Depriving the body of water and other electrolytes can cause the muscles and organs to perform below normal capacity.

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4. Dizziness or light-headedness

When fluid levels are low, blood circulation suffers, and he or she may become dizzy, particularly when standing up all of a sudden.

5. Confusion or extreme sleepiness

Severe dehydration when it causes confusion, irritability, unusual drowsiness or inability to be alert calls for immediate medical attention.

How does ORS help in dehydration?

ORS works by a mechanism known as coupled sodium-glucose transport by which, sodium and water is more efficiently absorbed by the intestine. When there is significant fluid loss, this can replenish lost fluid quicker than plain water does.

Oral Re Hydration therapy is one of the public health strategies that have seen a huge reduction in diarrhoeal dehydration deaths globally according to a research review published on National Institute of Health (NIH) Database.

Who should be extra careful about dehydration?

Some groups are more vulnerable to exposure than others and include:

Infants and young children

Older adults

People with kidney or heart conditions

Athletes exercising in hot conditions

People suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting or fever

If symptoms of dehydration intensify or do not clear with fluid replacement or intake, you should get medical assistance from the National Health Service (NHS).

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.