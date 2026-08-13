World Organ Donation Day 2026: The critical first 100 days after a kidney transplant

The first 100 days after a kidney transplant are critical, requiring careful medication adherence, infection prevention, regular monitoring and prompt attention to warning signs.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Anupam Roy

100 days after a kidney transplant.

While a kidney transplant can give patients a second chance at life but the journey doesn't end there. The first 100 days after kidney transplant surgery are a critical time during which the body and transplanted kidney adjust themselves. Patients should take special care of medications, infections, follow ups and lifestyle habits during this time to preserve the new kidney.

According to Dr. Anupam Roy, Additional Director of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Aakash Healthcare Multi Speciality Hospital Dwarka the first 100 days after a kidney transplant are the most critical as there is a high propensity for kidney rejection and infections in comparison to the latter stages of rehabilitation.

Why are the first 100 days crucial?

The body's immune system could mistake the transplanted kidney for a foreign organ and try to attack it. These anti rejection drugs are important for post-transplant care. Dr. Roy says that patients should stick to the doses given to them to avoid rejection and not alter them without any medical advice. She further continued that taking medicines at the wrong time, discontinuing medicines early or after the patient feels better may pose a threat to the transplanted kidney which is why close medical observation is crucial during this time.

Watch out for these warning signs

According to medical practitioners patients, caregivers must be vigilant for changes in health status and report concerning symptoms that include:

Fever Infection Decreased urination No urine production Swelling Sudden weight gain Pain or discomfort in the area where the kidney was transplanted Fluctuations in blood pressure

Regradless of the importance of watching out for signs, changes in the health status do not necessarily mean that the transplant is failing but they require medical evaluation. Doctors can catch and treat complications early if they conduct an early assessment.

Importance of preventing infection

Patients who have received transplants can be more susceptible to infection due to taking drugs such as immunosuppressants. Following basic measures to prevent infection is an integral part of recovery. Dr. Roy advises paying attention to hand hygiene and food hygiene as well as avoiding close contact with persons with contagious diseases. Patients need to follow their doctors' advice for infection prevention especially in the first few months after the surgery.

You may like to read

Don't skip appointments

Most frequently patients return to their normal life following a transplant and think that they no longer need to attend medical visits. But experts caution that it is still important even if there are no apparent symptoms. Your doctor will check whether the transplanted kidney is working as it should and whether treatment is still suitable by monitoring your kidney function, blood pressure, levels of medication and other measures.

The first 100 days after kidney transplantation are not only a recovery period but also a time of vital protection of the transplanted organ. Practicing measures such as regularly taking your medications, follow-up visits, recognizing warning signs and being aware of infections could likely help patients make a safe transition towards a more normal life following transplantation.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not replace personalised medical advice, diagnosis or treatment from a qualified healthcare professional.