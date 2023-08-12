Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Donating a kidney or any organ for that matter can significantly impact a patient who needs organ transplant and improve their quality of life. For those with long-standing organ issues, a donor provides hope. In comparison to the rigors of dialysis, kidney transplants offer patients a better quality of life. In India, around 151 to 232 out of a million people need kidney transplants due to end-stage renal disease. On an average, this means approximately 2,20,000 Indians are in need of kidney transplants. Presently, 7,500 kidney transplants are conducted annually, with 90 per cent donations from living donors and 10 per cent from deceased donors.
The question often arises: Can kidney donors lead a normal life? As the world prepares for the celebration of Organ Donation Day, Dr. Avinash T S, Consultant Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, SPARSH Hospital, gives you a glimpse of the life of living kidney donors. He also shares some must-follow tips that kidney donors should follow to maintain their quality of life and avoid health risks.
Research shows that kidney donors can indeed lead a normal life with regular follow-ups and consultations with medical experts like nephrologists and urologists. These routine check-ups aid in minimizing risks of hypertension and diabetes while enabling close monitoring of renal function and blood parameters. Timely visits facilitate early detection and intervention, with the first follow-up after one week, followed by subsequent consultations at one month and three months.
With advancements in medical procedures, donors experience quicker recovery times and reduced discomfort. Modern medical practices now include laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, a minimally invasive surgery with swift recovery rates. Patients typically leave the hospital within 2-3 days, resuming light activities and walking shortly after. Post-surgery, a week of rest is recommended before gradually returning to normal routines.
After patients are discharged, they are advised to take medications only for a few days. If the patient is experiencing fever, headache and bodyache they are advised not to take NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) without consulting a doctor. The presence of a single kidney can make NSAIDs impact kidney function.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle after kidney donation is essential for the well-being of the donor. Donors can follow a few basic guidelines, such as eating a balanced diet, drinking plenty of water, preventing excessive weight gain, and scheduling routine medical exams. These precautions can help them maintain quality of life without risking their health.
Below are a few tips and suggestions for kidney donors:
Observed every year on August 13, World Organ Donation Day aims to increase awareness about organ donation among people and clear misconceptions related to organ donation.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information