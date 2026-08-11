World Organ Donation Day 2026: Can women safely get pregnant after kidney donation?

Pregnancy after kidney donation can be safe for many women but understanding fertility, potential complications, kidney health and careful medical monitoring remains essential.

World Organ Donation Day 2026.

Although kidney donation is a life-saving procedure, healthcare professionals suggest that women who intend to donate a kidney to save a life but have plans to become mothers should know how pregnancy may be affected. Experts further suggest that most women can have a successful pregnancy following kidney donation but the risk of gestational hypertension and preeclampsia may be slightly higher so pre-pregnancy counselling and regular monitoring are important.

To raise awareness about the value of organ donation and honour the efforts of organ donors who save lives World Organ Donation Day 2026 is celebrated on August 13 annually. For women considering living kidney donation an important question often remains i.e can I safely become pregnant after donating a kidney?

Pregnancy after a kidney donation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) states that women who donate a kidney can still conceive after the surgery. Although the body requires time to heal from surgery and adapt to life with only one kidney and the organisation states that waiting for 6 months to a year before trying for a pregnancy would give the body this time to adapt.

The good news is that kidney donation does not mean that a woman has to forgo plans to become a mother. The Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guideline recommends that women should not be excluded from the opportunity for kidney donation because they hope to give birth to a child later in life.

Risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy

Blood pressure is one of the most crucial things to be concerned about after the kidney donation is done. Consistent evidence reviewed in the KDIGO guideline indicated that women who have donated a kidney are at increased risk of developing gestational hypertension or preeclampsia in a subsequent pregnancy.

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication that is related to high blood pressure and symptoms of organ involvement which need to be assessed promptly for it can be a threat to both mother and baby if it is severe. But this doesn't mean that all kidney donors will experience complications as the outcomes for mother and fetus after donation are good in most women who receive appropriate care during pregnancy.

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Can women safely get pregnant after kidney donation?

The transplant team should talk with women who are thinking about kidney donation about their future pregnancy plans before surgery. Doctors should check the function of the kidneys and blood pressure and look at the history of previous pregnancies especially for gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and gestational hypertension. KDIGO specifically advises the provision of counselling for women of childbearing potential on risks to pregnancy before donation.

Women are also advised to refrain from pregnancy during the donation procedure as well as until they have fully recovered from the nephrectomy. Giving a kidney to another person can save that person's life, but it is important that women donors also know about their future health requirements. It is usually possible to conceive following living kidney donation however there is an increased risk of gestational hypertension and preeclampsia so medical planning is particularly important.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Women who have donated a kidney should consult their healthcare team before planning pregnancy.