World Organ Donation Day 2026: 5 common myths about organ donation experts want you to stop believing

Organ donation saves lives, but myths still stop many people from registering. Know the facts behind five common misconceptions this World Organ Donation Day 2026.

World Organ Donation Day 2026 (Image AI Generated)

World Organ Donation Day is celebrated on 13th August every year, to remind people how important they are to provide organ donation and give others a second chance at life. Even though many are now aware of donation, myths and misinformation deter people from signing up.

Organ transplants is life-saving intervention for patients suffering from end-stage organ failure, although need of organ donation has always been far outstripped by supply, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Educating about misconceptions can help more people make decisions about organ donation.

Myth 1: Doctors won't try as hard to save my life if I'm an organ donor

One of the most widespread fears that is completely untrue. The primary goal of a medical team should be to save the patient's life, and it's this that should be done first, according to medical experts. Doctors that treat a patient are different than doctors that do organ transplants. Only after all treatments that can save your child's life are exhausted and death is certified by a doctor will organ donation be considered. The Mayo Clinicsays organ donor status in no way affects medical care.

Myth 2: I'm too old to donate my organs

Many feel that they are ineligible to be donors due to being old. However, there is no hard and fast rule that they have to be a certain age when they donate their organs. At the time of donation, doctors assess each organ separately and determine the condition of each organ without taking into account the donation recipient's age. Healthy organs from older adults have successfully saved lives.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and NHS Blood and Transplant, say people the vast majority of ages are welcome to sign up as donors.

Myth 3: People with medical conditions cannot donate organs

Is not automatically disqualified to donate if they have diabetes, high blood pressure, or some chronic conditions. Individual assessment of each potential donor is carried out by a doctor. Although not all organs are fit for transplant, other organs or tissues may be. Unfortunately, donor eligibility is assessed based on a person's medical condition rather than on assumptions, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

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Myth 4: Organ donation goes against every religion

People do not register for various reasons, the main one being their religious beliefs are against organ donation. In truth, organ donation is encouraged or allowed as a gesture of charity, compassion and saving lives within the majority of the world's main religions, including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Judaism. However, opinions may differ so people are welcome to talk to their religious leaders about their questions.

Myth 5: Organ donation can disfigure the body

Yet another common misconception is that an organ donor couldn't have an open-casket funeral or will leave a terrible stain on the body. Organ retrieval performed by trained surgeons with great care and respect, experts say. The body is carefully reconstructed and in most cases, normal funeral arrangements can still be made with the famous open casket ceremonies. Organ donation does not mean families cannot organise the traditional funeral, NHS Blood and Transplant confirms.

Why organ donation matters?

Thousands of people all over the world die each year waiting for an appropriate organ transplant. The world health organisation estimates that thousands of people each year all over this world are dying while waiting for an appropriate organ transplant. In addition to transferring lives, kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, pancreases, and corneas can transform lives.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.