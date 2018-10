Obesity is a term that indicates you have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above and it makes you prone to several chronic conditions. Marking the celebration of World Obesity Day, 2018, here we are with a list of top health conditions that obesity may give you.

Heart disease and stroke: Extra weight or obesity puts you at a greater risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol and both these conditions are responsible for heart disease and stroke.

Type 2 diabetes: Most people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese and you can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by getting rid of this extra weight from your body. Eating a balanced diet, having adequate sleep and exercising more can help you prevent the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Cancer: Obesity is directly linked with cancers of the colon, breast, endometrium or the lining of the uterus, kidney and oesophagus. Several studies have associated obesity with cancers of the gallbladder, ovaries and pancreas.

Gallbladder Disease: Gallbladder disease and gallstones are more common among those who are overweight or obese. However, losing a large amount of weight can also get you gall stones. Experts say that shedding off weight at a rate of about 1 pound a week puts you at a lesser risk of developing this condition.