That obesity has almost become like an epidemic is no news. On World Obesity Day, this is what India’s top doctors have to say to you:

Dr Sweta Gupta Clinical Director and Senior Consultant- Fertility Solutions, Medicover Fertility, ‘‘Overweight or obese women have less chance of getting pregnant overall. They are more likely to take more than a year to conceive, as compared to women of healthy weight. An obese woman is more than twice as likely to have a miscarriage. Research proves that the cause of infertility is being over or underweight. Being obese can lead to problems like the production of excessive hormones –androgen, insulin or resistance which are harmful for the ovulation of egg and release of the semen. Adopt a healthy lifestyle. It not only improves your fertility rate but keeps you fit.”

Dr Vikas Kapur, Senior consultant and clinical Lead- GI, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery says, “By definition, obesity is abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. Obese patients are at a risk of developing Diabetes, Heart diseases, Hypertension, Sleep apnea, Osteoarthritis etc. Obesity is prevalent and preventable. According to the World Health Organization, a staggering 70 million Indians suffer from Obesity i.e. 8.7% of Indian population. A combination of diet, exercise, behaviour changes and if required bariatric surgery can help reduce weight and get rid of the associated diseases.”

Dr GS Lamba, Senior Consultant, gastroenterologist at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute says, “If you have stress you might get obesity as well. Stress can contribute to weight gain in several ways. Stress releases various hormones in our body which also includes cortisol, the hormone which is involved with managing fat storage and energy consumption in the body. Increased cortisol levels may result in increased appetite. It also causes an increased craving for sugary and fatty food. Chronic stress also results in energy storage mainly in the form of fat and that too in the abdomen. Obesity leads to many health issues including heart disease, diabetes, osteoarthritis, etc. In order to reduce the risk factor of all these diseases, you should indulge in some physical activity for at least one hour a day and balance your eating habits. Do not take much stress and maintain a balance between your personal and professional life to stay fit and healthy.”

Dr Gaurav Jain, Internal Medicine at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital says, “Obesity can cause a lot of damage to your body as people with severe obesity are more likely to have other diseases like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and even cancer. The cases of obesity among the young population are rising drastically. Being a couch potato and watching endless web series is the new trend among them nowadays which is also causing childhood obesity. According to a recent study it is also found that toddlers with asthma are more likely to be obese because their condition stops them from exercising and steroids in inhalers boost appetite. So it is advisable to eat healthy, maintain your BMI and involve physical activities in your lifestyle.”