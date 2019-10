Researchers say that early intervention to prevent the onset of childhood obesity is essential because we can now see that the disease causes significant downstream problems and the expense of treating these consequences can be extreme. ©Shutterstock

In today’s age of junk food and video games, it is very common to see children who are obese. According to the World Health Organisation, ‘childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global and is steadily affecting many low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. The prevalence has increased at an alarming rate’. This premier organisation says that globally, in 2016, the number of overweight children under the age of five, may be over 41 million. Almost half of all overweight children under 5 lived in Asia and one quarter lived in Africa.

Childhood Obesity can cause many disorders in children. It increases their risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age. Now a study says that it can also affect their performance in school.

Researchers from the American Academy of Pediatrics say that childhood obesity, now at epidemic levels in the United States, may affect school performance and coping skills for challenging situations.

Childhood obesity affects coping skills: Study

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at responses from 22,914 parents and caregivers of children between the ages of 10 to 17 years. Participants had earlier taken part in 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health. The idea was to determine the independent association between body mass index (BMI) and five markers of ‘flourishing’ or overall well-being as it relates to the development of positive psychosocial and coping skills, said researchers.

According to them, childhood obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges today. Obese children are at a greater risk for long-term health conditions that can last into adulthood. They wanted to see whether obesity affects a child’s immediate well-being as it relates to development of psychosocial skills and other signs of flourishing, said researchers.

After adjusting for confounding variables, including gender, child depression status, average sleep hours per night, average digital media exposure per day, highest parental education level and household poverty status, the researchers reviewed parents’ responses to questions about whether their child shows interest and curiosity in learning new things, works to finish tasks he or she starts, stays calm and in control when faced with a challenge, cares about doing well in school and does all required homework.

Need to monitor flourishing markers in childhood: Experts

They saw that only 27.5 per cent of children with obesity, defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex, were reported to have all five flourishing markers. This compares with 36.5 per cent of those in the overweight range, with BMI at or above the 85th percentile, and 39 per cent of children with normal BMI.

The negative relationship between obesity and flourishing markers suggests that when compared to children with a normal BMI, obese youth may be less likely to develop healthy relationships, positive attitudes, a sense of purpose and responsibility, and interest in learning, said researchers and added that individual markers of flourishing have been shown to stay the same over time like a person’s personality. They further said that it may be important to monitor these markers in childhood to ensure optimal development into adulthood.

Childhood obesity can have long lasting adverse health implications

Obese children may be at higher risk of health disorders as adults. It is a serious health disorder that need urgent attention. Diabetes, elevated level of blood pressure and high cholesterol levels are normal side-effects of childhood obesity. Other than this, it can also cause mental health problems by inducing a sense of poor self-esteem in a child. This can lead to social isolation and depression.

According to a study at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, even in cases in which obese children later lose weight, the health effects of childhood obesity may be long-lasting and profound. Researchers say that childhood obesity rates have nearly tripled in the previous 30 years and they need to know how this epidemic will impact the future health of these obese children and public health in general. This study was published in the journal Gerontology.

Researchers say that early intervention to prevent the onset of childhood obesity is essential because we can now see that the disease causes significant downstream problems and the expense of treating these consequences can be extreme.

What you can do as a parent

According to researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, although the causes of obesity are complex, families have significant influence on children’s dietary habits and weight. They should be involved in planning healthy living campaigns and efforts to curb food marketing that targets children. They also say that children’s genetic risks for obesity may be reduced by interventions that strengthen family communication and help children manage their emotions and feelings of satiety. They further added that the family system plays an important role in understanding childhood obesity, not as a source of blame but as part of a larger ecology that may support or derail children’s health. This study was published in the journal Family Relations.

As a parent, you must try to maintain the weight of your child so that he does not suffer from health complications as an adult. Keep an eye on his food habits and encourage him to go out and play with friends. Enrol him in some sports programme or exercise along with him if he is overweight. Inculcate healthy habits in him. Childhood obesity can wreak havoc in his body, and you must do your best to prevent it.