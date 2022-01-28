World NTD Day 2022: What Are Neglected Tropical Diseases?

Neglected Tropical Diseases are known to afflict the poorest people.

This year, World NTD Day coincides with World Leprosy Day that is commemorated on the last Sunday of January.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday kicked off this year's commemoration of World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day under the theme 'Achieving health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases' through a virtual event. The UN agency has appealed to the countries to "focus more on strengthening interventions in order to promote equitable health services for all."

WHO's Assistant Director-General Dr Ren Minghui, who leads the Division of Universal Health Coverage/Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases, said that the organisation will continue to work with countries endemic for NTDs and with all partners to help those who are suffering from these preventable diseases and achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals to end the epidemics of NTDs.

World NTD Day is celebrated on 30 January. This year, it coincides with World Leprosy Day that is commemorated on the last Sunday of January.

In her message, UN Special Rapporteur Professor Alice Cruz called for action to eliminate all forms of discrimination against people suffering from NTDs, particularly leprosy.

Neglected Tropical Diseases

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of 20 conditions that mostly affect impoverished communities in tropical areas. These diseases are known to afflict the poorest people who do not have access to safe water, sanitation, and basic health services needed to protect themselves against infection by bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. According to WHO, over 1 billion people are infected with NTDs globally.

The diseases recognised as neglected tropical diseases include: Buruli ulcer, Chagas disease, dengue and chikungunya, dracunculiasis (Guinea-worm disease), echinococcosis, foodborne trematodiases, human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness), leishmaniasis, leprosy (Hansen's disease), lymphatic filariasis, mycetoma, chromoblastomycosis and other deep mycoses, onchocerciasis (river blindness), rabies, scabies and other ectoparasitoses, schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminthiases, snakebite envenoming, taeniasis/cysticercosis, trachoma, and yaws and other endemic treponematoses.

These diseases are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins. Transmission of these diseases to humans can take place through flies, fomites, fingers, mosquitoes, tsetse flies, blackflies, sandflies, snails, the faeco-oral route or via food products.

Elimination challenges

Because many of the diseases are vector-borne (mosquitoes, black flies), have animal reservoirs and are associated with complex life cycles, public-health control becomes challenging, WHO said.

According to US CDC, some of the NTDs can be controlled or even eliminated through mass administration of safe and effective medicines or other effective interventions. These include:

Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease)

Lymphatic Filariasis

Onchocerciasis

Schistosomiasis

Soil-transmitted Helminths (STH) (i.e., Ascaris, Hookworm, and Whipworm)

Trachoma

In its website, the CDC underscores the importance of controlling the vectors that transmit these diseases and improving basic water, sanitation, and hygiene to fight against these NTDs.

Common NTDs in India

Many of the neglected tropical diseases are chronic and develop slowly. If undetected and untreated, they become progressively worse and can cause irreversible damage and life-long disabilities. It can cause blindness (onchocerciasis and trachoma), deformity and disablement, disfigurement, cancers, and neurological problems.

People suffering from NTDs are often stigmatised and excluded from society, which affect their mental health.

Why are these diseases termed 'neglected'? "Because they are almost absent from the global health agenda, enjoy little funding, and are associated with stigma and social exclusion," said WHO.

The neglected tropical diseases which are prevalent in India include ascariasis, hookworm infection, trichuriasis, dengue fever, lymphatic filariasis, trachoma, melioidosis, cysticercosis, leprosy, echinococcosis, visceral leishmaniasis, and rabies.

