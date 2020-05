A study says that smoking may increase the risk of age-related cataract, the leading cause of blindness and vision loss in the world. @Shutterstock

It is a well-known fact that smoking is one of the leading causes of many chronic health conditions. This habit can cause heart disease and lung cancer. It, in fact, harms almost all the organs in your body and is one the leading preventable causes of death globally. Acknowledging this fact, the World Health Organisation designated May 31 the World No Tobacco Day in 1987. Since then, countries and oranisations across the world observe this day by holding events and programmes to sensitise people about the many danger of tobacco use and abuse. The aim of this day is to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and diseases it causes. Smoking causes almost 8 million deaths each year across the world and this includes 1.2 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

What research says

Smoking is dangerous for health. But what many people are unaware of is that it can also adversely affect eye health. Many studies show that smoking significantly increases your risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy and dry eye syndrome. A study last year at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, says that smoking more than 20 cigarettes a day can cause irreparable damage to your eyes. The journal Psychiatry Research published this study.

Another study the Institute of Ophthalmology, Zhejiang University in China says that smoking may also increase the risk of age-related cataract, the leading cause of blindness and vision loss in the world. This study was published in Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science.

Here, let us look at a few eye diseases that you may be more prone to if you smoke.

Age related macular degeneration

This condition causes ‘blind spots’ and often severely impairs central vision. If you are a smoker, your risk of this disease goes up by as much as four times as compared to nonsmokers. Second-hand smoke also doubles your risk. But the good news here is that, if you give up smoking, even if you do so later in life, your risk will come down significantly.

Cataract

If you are a heavy smoker with a record of 15 cigarettes a day, your risk of this disease will go up by almost three times as compared to nonsmokers. Since cataract is the leading cause of blindness in the world, you need to stop immediately. The more you smoke and the longer you do so, your risk will increase accordingly.

Diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy damages the blood vessels of the retina and this can result in vision loss. And, smoking can double your risk of developing diabetes. Moreover, it also induces the development and progression of diabetic retinopathy. The damage is irreversible but the progression can be arrested if you stop smoking.

Uveitis

This is inflammation of the eye’s middle layer or uvea. It is a serious condition and it may result in complete vision loss. If you have this condition, you risk damage to vital structures of the eye, including the iris and retina. This also increases your risk of cataract, glaucoma and retinal detachment. Smoking can increase your risk of this condition by more than double.