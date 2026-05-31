World No Tobacco Day 2026: Even one cigarette a day can damage your lungs, warns doctor

Even smoking one cigarette a day can harm your lungs and overall health. Doctors explain the immediate and long-term dangers of light smoking.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 31, 2026 8:57 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr M Sheetal Kumar

World No Tobacco Day (Image AI Generated)

People tend to think that it is not dangerous until a smoker can be found who has smoked a lot, for a long time. But doctors caution that lungs can still be harmed and overall health is impaired, even after consuming just one cigarette a day. As World No Tobacco Day approaches today, experts urge people to remember there's no safe level of smoking.

How smoking affects the body immediately?

According to Dr M. Sheetal Kumar, Consultant Physician Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "No matter how little you smoke, it has an immediate impact on your body. His heart skips beats, his lungs get irritated shortly after lighting up a cigarette. Nicotine and CO, dangerous chemicals in cigarettes, ruffle these lungs and prevent them from functioning properly."

Smoking weakens the lungs' natural defense system

The doctor further explained that smoking can impair the so called cilia, which are small hairs that are present in the lungs. The cilia are responsible for clearing the airways of mucus, dirt and dangerous microorganisms. As these are damaged by smoking, the lungs' ability to defend the body against infection is diminished. Consequently, smokers start to get ill more often.

Smoking cigarette leads to inflammation in the lungs, even after just a few cigarettes. This inflammation leaves the body less able to fend off local infection and makes inflammation more likely to focus in the airways leading to high production of mucus. This can also cause breathing difficulties and infections such as bronchitis and pnuemonia with an affect over time.

Long-term health risks of smoking

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Long-term health risks of smoking

The consequences of smoking can be a great deal more serious for the long haul. Chronic inflammation and cell damage from constant exposure to tobacco smoke can contribute to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Smoking also has the impact on oxygen supply in the body in the way that it reduces ability of the blood to carry oxygen efficiently.

How lungs begin to heal after quitting smoking?

The good news is that the lungs start to heal after a person quits smoking. The cilia will begin to function normally again in a few weeks of the time of the quit day, says Dr. Kumar. This is because as lung function improves so does the risk for infections begin to decrease. After quitting smoking people might see an improvement in their breathing, cough and their levels of energy.

Tips to quit smoking successfully

If quitting becomes challenging, doctors advise people to get help. NRT products like the nicotine gum and patches can be used to lessen the urge for cigarettes. When necessary, medication can also be used to aid quitting smoking. Support and counseling can also improve the likelihood of successfully quitting using tobacco.

Quitting today as a smoker, can help make a great impact in its future health. Talk with a physician and confidently get the help you need right away can make it easier to quit successfully and lower the risk for bad lung diseases.

Disclaimer: This article is for general awareness and informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you experience symptoms related to smoking, breathing difficulties, chest pain, or nicotine dependence, consult a qualified healthcare professional.