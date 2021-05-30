Tobacco use may increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 and suffering from serious symptoms due to the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), smokers have up to a 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19. This COVID-19 pandemic threat has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit, but many are struggling to break the bad habit to lack of access to quality tobacco cessation services. Celebrating the World No Tobacco Day 2021, WHO has launched a global campaign to help 100 million people quit tobacco use through various initiatives and digital tools. The campaign will be conducted under the slogan “Commit to Quit”. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: Smoking Causes More Deaths In Covid-19 Infection

On the eve of World No Tobacco Day, Indian doctors have also advised tobacco users to reduce the risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19. “There is no bigger motivation for quitting tobacco than current health crisis,” said doctors from the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC). The hospital has also launched an awareness drive to convince people to quit smoking during these times of health crisis. Also Read - DO THIS when you see someone smoke

Covid-19 and tobacco use

Tobacco use is known to be a key reason for co-morbidities such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory disease and cancer. Research has also suggested that the severity of coronavirus is higher among those regular smokers. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2020: Why some people develop constipation when they stop smoking?

“Covid-19 is primarily a disease of the respiratory system. Since lungs and respiratory tract in tobacco smokers are already compromised, the severity of Covid-19 infection in smokers, such as difficulty in breathing, is far higher than the non-smokers,” said Dr A K Dewan, Director Surgical Oncology, RGCIRC.

Tobacco is the single leading cause of cancer in India

In a statement, Dr L M Darlong, Head of Thoracic Oncosurgery at RGCIRC, highlighted that tobacco is the single leading cause of cancer in India. According to him, lung cancer, head & neck cancer and oral cancer are directly related to tobacco consumption. In case of lung cancer, smoking is the leading risk factor and accounts for two-third of lung cancer incidence, he said.

A recent report released by the National Cancer Registry of India (NCRI) under the Indian Council of Medical Research revealed that 27 per cent of cancer cases are caused due to tobacco consumption.

The tobacco consumption in India is one of the highest in the world, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS): India 2016-17. Nearly 267 million, or 29% Indians aged 15 and above used tobacco in different forms, it stated.

It’s high time to quit smoking

Smokers are affected far more with severe Covid complications than non-smokers, and so quitting tobacco should be the top most promise that one should make to one self, said Dr Mudit Agarwal, Sr. Consultant – Head & Neck Surgical Oncology at RGCIRC.

He advises all those using tobacco go for regular screening, noting that oral cancer can be detected early in the pre-cancerous stage through regular screening. Oral cancer is the most common cancer among men in India. “In case of early detection, we can have Robotic surgery so that side effects of surgery could be minimized. In case of delay, the cost of treatment is high and survival is poor,” Dr Agarwal said.

Non-healing ulcer in the mouth, especially painless ulcers and any lump in the neck, are warning signs that should not be ignored, he noted.

On eve of World No Tobacco Day 2021, Dr Darlong asked people to take SMS pledge during Covid pandemic. S- safe distancing ourselves from tobacco, M- masking ourselves from tobacco and S- sanitising ourselves from the toxic effects of tobacco.