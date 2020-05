Smoking is harmful to your health and quitting this bad habit can reduce your risk of developing many diseases. But kicking the butt is not as easy as it sounds. People who have smoked heavily for many years may experience temporary physical and psychological withdrawal effects after they stop using tobacco. Nicotine is the main addictive substance in tobacco. Since your body is used to having it, quitting smoking can result in nicotine cravings. Other common nicotine withdrawal symptoms include anger, frustration, and irritability, anxiety, depression, weight gain, dizziness, increased dreaming, headaches and constipation. Yes, constipation is a withdrawal symptom of quitting smoking. Today, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, we bring to you some easy tips to help you overcome the withdrawal symptoms so that you lead a healthier life. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2020: Know your risk of different types of cancers if you smoke or chew tobacco

Why quitting smoking cause constipation?

Constipation is often connected to your lifestyle habits and diet pattern. According to experts, your habits like drinking too much tea, coffee, alcohol and smoking can disrupt your bowel pattern and cause constipation. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2020: Unique risks for women smokers

If you’re a smoker, you may need one or two cigarettes to kick start your day and get the bowel movement started. This is because your body is used to the nicotine stimulus. Over a period, your body will develop tolerance to nicotine, and you may need to smoke more cigarettes to poop. So, once you stop smoking, you may start having constipation. One in six quitters develop constipation, according to a study published in the journal Addiction in 2003. For about one in 11, the problem can be severe. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day: Quit smoking to protect your eye health

But it doesn’t mean that you should go back to smoking to get going with your bowel movement. There are many ways you can do to deal with constipation after you quit smoking such as:

Increase your intake of water. Try to drink two to three litres of water a day. Including warm teas and concentrated fruit juices in your diet may help increase your fluid intake and improve bowel movement.

Eat more foods that can help relieve constipation. Dried plums, known as prunes, are a great natural laxative. They are widely used as a natural remedy for constipation. Apples, pears, citrus fruits, spinach and other greens can also help you poop.

Exercise can also help ease constipation. Just a short walk for 20 minutes may help get things moving in the right direction.

You can also consult a doctor for medicinal laxatives and stool softeners.

Tips to get through nicotine withdrawal symptoms

Dealing with nicotine withdrawal symptoms can be tough and it could compel one to take up the vice once again. But hang in there! These symptoms will disappear in a few days as your body gets over the spell of the nicotine. Among the withdrawal symptoms, nicotine cravings are the strongest and the most tough ones to deal with. Cravings can start within 30 minutes of your final cigarette. But each craving last only for 15 to 20 minutes and there are many ways to overcome a craving. Here are some easy tips to overcome smoking urges: