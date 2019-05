According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills around half of its users every year. This accounts for over 7 million deaths worldwide. The world body elucidates that out of these deaths, 6 million are caused by direct use of tobacco. Second-hand smoking, on the other hand, accounts for 8,90,000 deaths on annual basis. These figures are alarming, and they need to be brought down through robust policy measures and awareness campaigns.

WHO along with its global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day every year on the 31st of May to educate people about the health hazards of this stimulant. This world body uses a theme each year to send a strong message against tobacco use. The theme for this year is ‘Tobacco and lung health’. Lungs and other respiratory organs are the organs most affected by tobacco. However, it contains numerous chemicals that can affect almost any part of your body from brain to sex organs. Also, prolonged use of tobacco can up your risk of developing cancer significantly. So, saying no to tobacco is imperative for a healthy living.

CHALLENGES OF SMOKING CESSATION

Cigarette lovers form the lion’s share of the entire tobacco consuming population, globally. The health hazards associated with smoking are similar to any other form of tobacco intake. Apart from WHO’s World No Tobacco Day initiative, various initiatives are being taken by governments and health bodies world over to curb this hazardous habit. But it isn’t easy to quit smoking because various withdrawal syndromes are associated with the cessation of this habit. Withdrawal syndrome is characterised by irritability, strong cravings for tobacco, mood swings, anxiety and difficulty in concentrating. In fact, many people come back to smoking even after quitting it as they are unable to handle these side effects.

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES?

There are various smoking cessation programmes that talk promote as e-cigarettes and nicotine gums and patches as substitutes to cigarettes. However, a number of studies suggests that these alternatives can lead to an addiction of their own. Thy can also have an adverse effect on your overall well-being. But these are not the only ways to quit smoking. Ayurvedic herbs and ways can be your best friends in this journey to quit smoking. In a study published in the Journal of Research and Education in Indian Medicine, the researchers revealed that ayurvedic approach can effectively help in tackling drug and any sort of addiction. On this World No Tobacco Day, we tell you about various ayurvedic herbs and exercises that will help you kick the butt.

HERBS

Experts are of the opinion that certain lifestyle changes and dietary habits will help you quit smoking successfully. Apart from these, certain ayurvedic herbs and roots can also help by targeting the root cause of your addiction.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an ayurvedic herb that you can chew when you feel the urge to take a fag break. When you decide to quit smoking, the urge to light up that cigarette increases by quite a few notches. Keep a cinnamon stick in your mouth until your cravings for cigarette fades away. Apart from curbing your urge to smoke, cinnamon helps you beat the bad breath caused by tobacco. It also reduces your risk of developing cancer.

Basil leaves (Tulsi)

You must have used these leaves to add flavour to your tea or to help someone with flu. But did you know that tulsi can help you quit smoking as well? Yes, a study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine suggests that it can. The study finds that these ayurvedic herbs can soothe your mind and relax your mood which will reduce your cigarette craving. Moreover, it will help you fight the withdrawal symptoms effectively.

Ashwagandha

After you quit smoking, the toxins present in tobacco stay inside your system for a long time. This is where ashwagandha comes in handy. It will detoxify your body. Ashwagandha is also known to reduce your urge to smoke. You can have it in the form of powder.

EXERCISES

Yoga workouts and meditation are essential to ayurvedic way of living. These mind-body techniques help alleviate stress, one of the main culprits behind your craving for smoking.

Meditation

This simple yoga pose can help you get rid of your cravings for cigarette by reducing your stress levels. Ten minutes of meditation every day can decreased your anxiety, enhance your cardiovascular health and relax your mind. Focus on what you want to achieve (in this case, smoking cessation) and concentrate by keeping your eyes closed. Even if you fail to concentrate initially, don’t drop your shoulders. Regular practice will help you achieve your goal.

How to:

Start by sitting in a crossed legged position while keeping your back erect.

Keep your palms on your knees.

Close your eyes and start inhaling gradually with your nose while thinking of the goal you want to achieve. Slowly exhale through your mouth.

Perform this yoga asana for 10 minutes daily to get the best results.

Yoga workout

There are various yoga poses which sharpen your focus and have a stress-relieving impact . Tree pose one such yogasana. It can be particularly helpful in your effort to quit smoking. It is a great way to enhance your focus and concentration. You need both to have better control over your mind and tackle the withdrawal symptoms of tobacco. However, performing this pose will not give you overnight results. You need to be patient.

How to: