Multiple sclerosis is a disease of central nervous system in which the communication between your brain the rest of the body is disrupted by your own immune system. © Shutterstock

Globally, 2.5 million people live with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disabling neurological disorder, suggests an estimate by Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. However, public awareness about this disease is still very low. In order to educate people about it and help them live better with the condition, the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) and its members initiated a global campaign named World Multiple Sclerosis Day from 2009. It is observed on the 30th of May every year. The day aims to provide a common platform to healthcare professionals, patients and various communities working in the field of multiple sclerosis to come forward, exchange information, and share thoughts and experiences.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of central nervous system in which your own immune system attacks the protective sheath of the nerve fibres called myelin and disrupts the communication between your brain the rest of the body. Various risk factors increase your risk of this autoimmune disease. They are: Age, sex, family history, climate, vitamin D deficiency, smoking, etc. Being aware of the risk factors is important to prevent the onset of this disease.

While risk identification is crucial to keep the disease at bay, spotting the early signs help in seeking treatment at the right time. However, the symptoms of multiple sclerosis vary from person to person depending on the location of the affected nerve fibres. This neurological disorder manifests itself through tremour, numbness in or more limbs, electric shock sensations, blurry vision, slurred speech, dizziness, fatigue etc. It has been found that even a small increase in the body temperature can worsen the signs of MS. Also, people with this condition experience a relapse of symptoms quite often. However, many of these manifestations are invisible and therefore, unidentified or missed out. In order to make people more aware and help them spot the unnoticed symptoms, the theme chosen for World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2019 is known as Visibility. The theme is titled #MyInvisibleMS.

Themes till now

Every year, World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed with a particular theme. Here is the list of previous themes.

2018: Research

2017: Life with MS

2016: Independence

2015: Access: access to diagnosis, treatment and support; access to buildings, travel and leisure facilities; and access to education, training and employment.

2014: Access

2013: What’s your MS motto?

2012: Living with MS

2011: Work and MS

2010: Employment

2009: Join the global movement. End MS!

How can you observe World Multiple Sclerosis Day?



World MS Day is celebrated around the globe through social media campaigns, workshops, exhibitions, movie screenings, rallies, theatre, speeches, etc. You can be a part of this celebration too if you feel strongly for the people suffering from multiple sclerosis and help them live better. You can post pictures, videos or status about multiple sclerosis and share them on your social media handles to make your friends and their acquaintances aware about this disease and its invisible symptoms. While you do that, do not forget to tag #MYInvisibleMS so that your effort is shared on the official website of worldmsday.org.

If you are suffering from MS or know someone with this condition, you can share your experience on social media and come up with suggestions on improving the treatment outcome Additionally, you can hold a discussion about how to manage the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, film it and make post on YouTube. Arranging a small MS Walk around your locality can also be a good idea. The participants can spread relevant messages about the disease through posters and banners.

On this World Multiple Sclerosis Day, you can also attend workshops or events organised by institutes which work in this field. For example, this year, The Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), a non-profit organization established in 1985, has scheduled various interesting events in eight different parts of the country. In Karnataka, there is an exhibition of photographs on the invisible symptoms of multiple sclerosis, in Delhi there is a panel discussion and workshop in ASTHA (Alternative Strategies for the handicapped) and in Hyderabad, there is a talk in the City Centre Mall. Log on to their website to find out what is going on in your city.

What you need to know about multiple sclerosis

The word sclerosis is of Greek origin and it means ‘scars.’ The name of the disease, ‘multiple sclerosis’ refers to multiple sites of scarring. This disease cannot be communicated through touch. Though MS can affect people of all ages, the onset generally occurs between the ages of 20 and 40 and it affects women more frequently than men. Also, people belonging to the northern part of Europe are more vulnerable to this disease.

Incidences of multiple sclerosis increase as you go further from the equator. Officially, the first MS case was recognised in the year 1868 and it was in the year 1981, that doctors, for the first time, used MRI for the diagnosis of MS. Before that, only clinical history and neurological examination were used for diagnosis.

This progressive disease has a direct impact on the patient’s entire lifespan. Though research is going on to find a cure for MS, none has been successful yet. That’s why the main aim of its treatment is symptom management and improving the quality of patients’ lives. In the year 1993, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first treatment for the modification of the relapsing form of MS. Initiatives for the modification of the progressive form of MS are also underway. Recently, FDA has approved a new drug for multiple sclerosis. Known as Mayzent, this drug is expected to delay the progression of multiple sclerosis and reduce the number of relapses too. While it may take time to make Mayzent available in India, measures have been taken by our government too, to address the issue of multiple sclerosis. This disease has been added to the list of disabilities covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. This move is expected to draw the focus of policy makers towards this disease.