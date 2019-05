According to a recent Lancet report, the global prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is over 270 per 1,00,000 people. These estimates are based on the cases reported in hospitals. But neurologists and scientist are of the opinion that the number of unreported cases isn’t negligible. MS is suspected to be significantly under reported because the symptoms go unnoticed on many occasions. In order to educate people about this progressively degenerative neurological disorder, a global campaign named World Multiple Sclerosis Day was initiated in 2009 by the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) and its members. This day is celebrated on the 30th May of every year.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder that targets your brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. While it is still not clear what exactly causes this diseases, lack of vitamin D, smoking, childhood obesity and genetic predisposition have been noted as the potential culprits behind this disease. Though this disease isn’t associated with high mortality rate, multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disorder. “The disability grows gradually over the years. It accumulates as the disease increases in duration,” says Dr. Kapil Singhal, Senior Consultant Neurologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. Multiple sclerosis progresses significantly and in many cases, its symptoms relapse.

Currently, there is no cure for multiple sclerosis. So, doctors aim at symptom management through medications like fingolimod and teriflunomide, targeted therapies that include exercises to improve gait and muscle functions and a few lifestyle tweaks. Catching the initial symptoms of this neurological disorder will make diagnosis faster and help patients reach out for treatment early on.

WHAT ARE THE EARLY SYMPTOMS OF MS?

As already mentioned, being aware of the manifestations of multiple sclerosis will help in quicker diagnosis and better treatment outcome. In a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, the researchers observed that if MS is identified early on, it may prevent or halt the progression of neuron degeneration inside the brain. The study authors further explained that in case of an early diagnosis, doctors will be able to control inflammation causing the degeneration as early as possible.

If you catch the symptoms and report to your neurologist, he may use some diagnostic tools to assess your condition. “If a patient has developed signs, then we can look for MRI scans and vision test to diagnose the condition. However, you cannot pre-diagnose this condition. For example, if a healthy 30-40 year-old individual reports of sudden vision loss or onset of numbness, imbalance in walking, then only you suspect that something is wrong and go ahead with the diagnostic process,” says Dr. Singhal.

The challenge with the diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis is that the symptoms are tough to catch. They are mostly invisible. In order to tackle this challenge, the theme chosen for World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2019 is Visibility, which is named #MyInvisibleMS. The aim of this year’s campaign is to alert people about the symptoms that go unnoticed.

According to Dr. Singhal, “For MS there are no specific early signs that can tell you about the onset of this condition. But a patient suffering from MS can have a lot of issues like vision loss, loss of balance, numbness in one part of the body. If a person under the age of 50 develops any of these symptoms, neurological help is recommended.”

On this World Multiple Sclerosis Day, we talk about the signs of MS, that you need to watch out for.

Vision impairment

Eye-related problems are one of the common issues associated with multiple sclerosis. In a study published in the journal Seminars in Neurology, the researchers revealed that manifestation of MS can cause visual disturbance that impacts the life quality of a person living with this autoimmune condition.

This is how it all happens: Inflammation damages your optic nerves and disrupts your eye sight leading to blurry vision, double vision and complete loss of vision too in severe cases. However, the vision loss will be gradual that makes detection difficult. In majority of the cases, you will witness slight pain in your eyes when you look up or sideways.

Numbness

Since MS is a condition that affects your central nervous system (brain, optic nerves and spinal cord), it can confuse your body by sending conflicting signals. Sometimes, no signals are sent to certain organs, resulting in numbness of those areas. Face, arms, legs and fingers are the most common spots where you will feel numbness during the initial phase of multiple sclerosis. According to a study published in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders, facial numbness could be a potential sign of this condition. Generally, numbness occurs in one side of your body when you are suffering from MS.

Cognitive decline

In case of MS, cognitive decline is very common as it targets your brain. So, you will find it difficult to remember things, stay attentive and may even experience difficulty while speaking. These problems often lead to depression and anxiety disorders. According to an Italian journal Minerva Medica, cognitive impairment is a problem that affects 40 to 65 per cent of all the multiple sclerosis patients.

Chronic pain

Another common phenomenon related to MS is chronic pain and spasms. As per the estimates of National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a US-based non-profit organisation, around 50 per cent of the people living with this condition complain of chronic pain. The pain usually originates in your joints, back and legs.

Tiredness

Fatigue has the highest percentage of prevalence among all the patients suffering from MS. In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology, the researchers noted that 92 per cent of the people with MS experience unexplained fatigue that affects their quality of life. However, this sign is often mistaken for other health conditions. You will feel extremely tired when the nerves in your spinal cord start to weaken.

Dysfunction of bladder

Frequent urination, or the urge to pee quite often are the two conditions associated with a dysfunctional bladder. If these are accompanied by irregular bowel movements, you could be suffering from MS. According to the findings of a research featured in the journal ISRN Neurology, irregular bowel movement and dysfunctional bladder were found in 51 per cent of all the 1292 MS patients who participated in the study.

Sexual dysfunction

If you experience low libido or fail to sustain erection for a long time, it could be a warning sign of MS. A study in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences reported that 63 per cent of the female participants experienced a decline in their sexual desire after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The research accounted for 2711 women who were living with MS.