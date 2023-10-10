World Mental Health Day: How These Hollywood Celebrities Broke The Stigma

Don't be scared to talk about it!

These celebrities' stories serve as powerful reminders that mental illness affects individuals regardless of their fame or success.

Mental health problems affect almost everyone in this world but only some can speak about it without hesitation. For long it has been considered taboo but mental illness knows no boundaries, affecting individuals from all walks of life, including celebrities who often appear to have it all. Here are some successful Hollywood celebrities who have not only dealt with their mental illness fiercely instead they have also spoken about their struggles publicly. The experiences of these famous people serve as potent reminders that mental illness affects everybody regardless of their status or level of accomplishment. By talking about their experiences, they hope to dispel the stigma associated with mental illness and inspire others to get support. Additionally openly discussing their issues with their mental health, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga and many others have shown that they are not alone and that there is support accessible.

A Bipolar Warrior

Demi Lovato, a renowned musician, known for her amazing songs talked about her mental illness first time in 2011 when she disclosed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Her journey was a rollercoaster ride filled with odds and challenges that they had to endure being a public figure. Demi has been open about her struggle with depression, which occasionally triggered further mental health issues like drug addiction and disordered eating. She discussed her traumatic battle with heroin addiction, which ended in an overdose, as well as her continued struggle with eating difficulties in a recent documentary. Despite these challenges, Demi Lovato has discovered how to lead a happy and healthy life and has developed into a vocal supporter of mental health.

Healing Through Music And Medication

Lady Gaga is praised for her incredible songs and acting but her mental health struggles are not hidden from any. She has recounted her experiences with sexual assault, persistent agony, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Gaga was the victim of numerous assaults when she was younger, but she didn't have the tools to adequately deal with the trauma at the time. She eventually battled depression, anxiety, and severe physical pain, which are all common PTSD symptoms. She did, however, seek therapy, including medication, that helped her in managing the problems. By founding the Born This Way Foundation to promote mental health discussion, Lady Gaga has used her influence to bring about positive change.

A Voice For Underrated Youth

In addition to being a rising musical talent, Dominic Harrison, better known by his stage name Yungblud, is a champion for LGBTQ+ and marginalized kids as well as mental health awareness. In 2019, Yungblud opened out about his struggles with depression and anxiety, talking about a time when he thought about killing himself while adjusting to stardom. He hopes to connect with fans and followers who struggle in silence through his songs and platform, encouraging them to share their emotions and ask for assistance.

Finding Strength Through Therapy

She rose to fame as a Disney actor and later as a successful musician, but her journey included fighting with mental illness. In 2020, Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety. She embarked on a path of healing, combining therapy five times a week with medication and a break from social media. Her stardom never stopped her from discussing the mental health issues she faced instead she went on to emphasize the importance of access to mental health services for people of all backgrounds.

Embracing Imperfections

The "Havana" singer Camila Cabello has grappled with crippling anxiety and initially hesitated to seek help due to shame and fear of judgment. But during the creation of her album "Familia," Cabello had a transformative realization: she didn't need to be perfect or hide her struggles. Therapy, combined with self-love and self-awareness, allowed her to heal, and she now encourages others to do the same.

Fighting Fiercely At All Cost

Michael Phelps, an Olympic swimmer and one of the most decorated athletes in history, struggled with mental health difficulties like despair, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. He was diagnosed with ADHD in sixth grade, and his fight continued into adulthood, resulting in substance abuse and repeated DUIs. Phelps started seeing a therapist and receiving inpatient care, which was a major turning point in his life. Now, through his work with Talk Space's "Permission Slip" campaign, he aims to de-stigmatize mental health.

