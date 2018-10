Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a psychiatric condition that is characterized by behaviours like impulsivity, risk-taking behaviour, irritability, feelings of emptiness, self-injury and fear of abandonment, as well as unstable interpersonal relationships. A study suggests that some symptoms associated with BPD may improve over time, even without therapy, ‘though impaired social functioning and interpersonal disturbances in close relationships often persist.’ Here are some crucial signs of borderline personality disorder

Signs and symptoms of borderline personality disorder

Fear of abandonment: There is a constant fear of being abandoned which makes a person suffering from BPD either cut off ties with someone close in anticipation of being abandoned or rapidly initiate physical or emotional relations with someone, according to The National Institute of Mental Health.

Unstable and intensive relationships with rapid changes between idealization and derogation

Impulsivity (spending money, sexuality, substance abuse, other risk-taking behaviours): Impulsive and often dangerous behaviours, such as spending sprees, unsafe sex, substance abuse, reckless driving, and binge eating.

Recurrent suicidal behaviour, the threat of committing suicide or self-injurious behaviour: Self-harm is a result of the patients feeling detached from their social environment or having ‘activated their attachment system in the fear of being abandoned.’ Self-harm can be in done in any form – cutting oneself with sharp objects, peeling the top layer of your skin, headbutting objects etc.

Emotional instability: There is a pattern of intense and unstable relationships with family, friends, and loved ones, often swinging from extreme closeness and love (idealization) to extreme dislike or anger (devaluation).

Chronic feelings of emptiness that can hamper your day-to-day life and activities.

Inappropriate anger, uncontrolled aggression: There are problems controlling anger which may pose problems in both professional and personal life.

Stress-dependent paranoid ideation or dissociative symptoms: Feeling cut off from oneself, seeing oneself from outside one’s body, or feelings of unreality.

