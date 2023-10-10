World Mental Health Day 2023: How to Help Teens Get Better Sleep and Improve Their Mental Health

VERIFIED

World Mental Health Day 2023: How to Help Teens Get Better Sleep and Improve Their Mental Health

World Mental Health Day 2023: Understanding the importance of sleeping well to keep mental health issues at bay in teenagers.

"Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It's about how you drive, not where you're going." - Noam Shpancer, PhD

Why should one focus on improving their mental health? It is important because mental health affects how we think, feel, and behave. It also affects our ability to cope with stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. Therefore, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, let us dive deep into an adolescent's sleep patterns and understand how they affect the way they think and behave. To help us understand the connection better, we have with us Mr. K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Why Is Quality Sleep So Important?

Quality sleep promotes emotional resilience, enhances interpersonal relationships, and contributes to overall well-being. In essence, sleep is not just a biological necessity but a cornerstone of mental health, and prioritizing good sleep is essential for maintaining emotional and psychological wellness. Addressing mental health and sleep, it's crucial to establish discipline during the formative years of growing up, especially in the adolescence stages, to prevent potential long-term concerns. The repercussions of irregular sleeping patterns among students can be solved by maintaining healthy sleep schedules, adequate amount of exercise, good eating habits, socializing, and many other factors. For ages, Indian scriptures have discussed the ideal timing for waking up and sleeping before and after the sun rises and sets. Today, we have immense empirical data to prove these claims right. Additionally, being disciplined and taking that extra step to invest in the right kind of bedding accessories plays a key role. Recently, India has been called the second most sleep-deprived nation. This raises concerns about the importance of meeting the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep.

TRENDING NOW

Adolescence marks a crucial phase of physical and mental development. Adequate and comfortable sleep is essential for teenagers, as it directly influences their cognitive functioning, emotional regulation, and overall mental health. Beyond acknowledging the significance of sleep, we must also explore the potential of accessories that can enhance one's sleep such as bedding equipment. Adolescents who enjoy restorative sleep are more likely to exhibit enhanced mood, reduced stress levels, and sharper cognitive functioning in the long run which impacts their overall functioning.

Insomnia on One's Mental Health

Addressing the importance of good sleep, it's crucial to understand that insomnia is often connected to feelings of depression and anxiety among adolescents. When insomnia persists and leads to ongoing sleep deprivation, it can have serious effects on mental health, including a higher risk of suicide among adolescents. Getting quality sleep is not just about feeling rested, it's about taking care of your mental well-being too. In this regard, to help address the underlying factors of insomnia, one must take that additional step to cater to one's physical well-being as well, which in turn can enhance one's mental health.

This is where a spring mattress emerges as a valuable ally in the battle against insomnia as it helps in relieving pressure points on areas like the hips and shoulders It also provides proper spinal alignment and support, reducing discomfort and pain to an individual suffering. It helps ensure that one maintains a comfortable sleep position throughout the night. These mattresses, equipped with high-tempered springs and superior edge support, can make it a breathable surface and create a comfortable, temperature-regulated sleep environment wherein the individual may find it easier to fall asleep at night. Its ability to provide comfortable and supportive sleep can gradually contribute to better sleep quality, thereby offering a potential solution to this pressing issue and its adverse effects on mental health.

You may like to read

Enhancing Adolescent Sleep Posture with Orthopedic Mattresses

Encouraging adolescents to maintain a healthy posture during sleep is crucial, especially during the stressful exam season. It's not just about physical comfort, it's also about their mental well-being. Long hours of studying in one position can take a toll on their spines and shoulders, contributing to physical discomfort and exam-related anxiety. Often, the quest for alertness during exams leads them to sacrifice sleep, adopting less-than-ideal postures that prevent their bodies from truly resting. This results in racing heartbeats, poor sleep quality, and increased forgetfulness during exams, which can add to their mental health challenges. The orthopedic mattress, equipped with advanced technology for minimal disturbances and optimal body support, caters to all sleep positions. Its magic lies in promoting healthy spinal alignment from head to hip, a pivotal factor in achieving an ideal sleep posture. By embracing orthopedic mattresses, we can nurture better sleep quality, enhanced posture, and reduced anxiety among adolescents during the demanding exam weeks.

Optimal Neck Alignment: Achieve It with Foam Pillows for Sleep

An individual's sleeping posture is indeed a concern, especially how they position their neck. It's crucial because the neck's placement affects the brain's oxygen flow and ensures that oxygenated blood circulates smoothly throughout the body. This cannot be taken lightly because poor neck positioning during sleep can lead to reduced oxygen flow to the brain, resulting in discomfort and irritability upon waking. Such discomfort can hamper one's ability to focus on studies and manage emotions effectively throughout the day at school or college, making it difficult for adolescents to maintain their mental well-being. The physical placement of one's neck is often determined by the pillows they use, a foam pillow helps in striking the perfect balance between support and relaxation. These pillows are thoughtfully engineered to provide optimal neck and spine support, facilitating a rejuvenating sleep experience that leaves an individual revitalized and ready for the day ahead. Whilst recognizing the critical importance of maintaining proper neck posture during sleep, foam pillows actively contribute to enhanced sleep quality, reducing the risk of discomfort or strain, in turn catering to good mental health.

Conclusion

Quality sleep and mental health are deeply interconnected, particularly for adolescents. Addressing irregular sleep patterns and insomnia is essential, as they are often linked to depression and anxiety among young people, increasing the risk of mental health issues. Bedding accessories like spring mattresses, orthopedic mattresses, and foam pillows can provide practical solutions to improve sleep quality and posture, thereby benefiting the mental well-being of adolescents.

This World Mental Health Day, it's vital to stress upon the need to go the extra mile and embrace sleep-enhancing solutions. We can empower the younger generation to achieve and sustain a healthy sleep environment for the sake of their own mental well-being, especially during stressful times like exams. In doing so, we contribute to their overall well-being and help them navigate the challenges of adolescence with resilience and vitality.

RECOMMENDED STORIES