Today is the World Mental Health Day and it’s not possible to write about it without discussing about Marilyn Monroe. An intelligent, one of the most eloquent artists, she’d put her mind in her art. Now replace that image with a person who’s extremely depressive. That was Marilyn Monroe, an emotionally broken and abused artist whose screen image could never do justice to her personal life. But she was tremendously talented, the world knows. How is it possible?

Take the example of Deepika Padukone, an ace Bollywood actor, known for her phenomenal acting skills. She came out and talked about her depression. In one of her interviews she mentioned that though she cried in her room, she completed some of her successful projects during that time. Mark Twain, T.S. Eliot are those artists who suffered mental illness. But despite leading a dark life in their head, their creativity blossomed and made the world their lifelong fan.

Mental disorder and creativity

The reason is surprising, unbelievable for most, but it’s true. Few mental disorders can push your creative streak, or let’s say, provide a favourable environment for your creativity to grow. So, on World Mental Health Day, let’s discuss the role of mental health challenges in creative pursuits? “Usually mental health challenges crop up due to an adverse experience in life, hereditary vulnerabilities or because of being ‘different’ than others. All these experiences, while extremely painful, can also open up one’s perspective to new aspects of life,” says Prachi S Vaish, Lucknow-based clinical psychologist and online psychotherapist.

She goes on to explain that people who are engaged in creative pursuits find a productive way to channelise their pain into art. “It’s considered the most constructive form of defence called Sublimation to fight against pain,” she adds. While we talk about the positives of few disorders, we are not saying these are the prerequisite for being creative. What are the disorders that can bring out the best in you?

Depression

Unfortunately, depression is one of the fastest growing mental disorder in the world. Despite 27 years of celebrating World Mental Health Day, the cases are increasing. But could there be a productive and positive takeaway from it? Tagged as ‘terrible’, it may spark some inspiration in you. Art is a sensitive subject, it demands certain level of sensitivity, understanding and poignant thoughts. A depressed person experiences strong emotion which when taken out in an art form create wonders. “Although clinically, depression results in lethargy, an inability to experience pleasure, it also heightens the experience of sadness and emotional pain. A whole lot of people have written their best poetry while submerged in grief and sadness from a loss of some kind,” explains Vaish.

Creative people think a lot, they do not stop till they find a way out. And a depressed person too has multiple thoughts running in his mind. This mental rambling of thoughts can stop if it’s taken out in a form of art. Art can be meaningful for your thoughts relieving you from stress.

Red flags to watch out for: Though art could be a saviour, there’s always a risk of situation getting out of hand. While talking about the signs to be careful about, Vaish says, “An inability to recover from the low mood even in the presence of cheerful surroundings, more than two weeks of persistent and pervasive sadness, physical complaints like loss of appetite, disturbed sleep, unexplained aches and suicidal thoughts demand immediate intervention.”

Life hacks that will help: While you use art for your emotional release, self-indulging is important to handle a tough situation like depression. Choose a relaxing setting for some time off, appreciate your work but do not look for validation. “Try to indulge in some self-soothing by allowing yourself some pleasure time. it could be something as simple as sipping tea while listening to the music you enjoy, or a barefoot stroll on grass,” suggests Vaish.

Bipolar Disorder

World Mental Health Day is the appropriate day to talk about it. Bipolar disorder has two extreme phases—one that of a maniac and other is a low mood. While mania can spark an instant energy, excitement and enthusiasm, a low mood phase can be quiet, withdrawn and lonely. Researches found that the mania phase sharpens the thinking that’s required for creative productivity.

Researchers believe that by-product of bipolar disorder can be inspirational, something that’s not felt otherwise. “Bipolar disorder is characterised by extreme variations in mood from high to low. Various artists in history have created masterpieces in the ‘high’ phase (clinically known as the manic phase),” says Vaish. It happens because the energy experienced is put to work constructively in an art. “When you experience that burst of energy, harness it to get working on your projects that get neglected when you’re in the low phase,” suggests Vaish.

Red flags to watch out for: Keep a check on your sleep pattern and food intake. You need to discuss the erratic patterns with your therapists. “If you’re experiencing constant restlessness, irritability, a ‘short fuse’, or feel like you are able to go without food or sleep for hours on end, it’s time to speak to your therapist or psychiatrist,” suggests Vaish.

Life hacks that will help: Make to-do lists that you can easily check through once you feel active. “When you’re in the low phase, and don’t feel like doing much, daydream and jot down all the thoughts you have,” says Vaish. These might be your blueprints when you hit your high zones again. Maintain consistency between two phases by using each to its best—high phase can be about actions and low one can be used for planning.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

A trauma one faces in life is personal and the journey to recovery could be stressful and draining. However, posttraumatic recovery often leads to posttraumatic growth that makes life more valuable. It can occur in different ways, one of these being through creativity. Researches found that people who suffer a trauma and survive it bravely often find their inspiration from the tragedy. “Going through trauma can result in ‘growing up’ before time and can lend an alternative viewpoint of the world. You can channelise your trauma into stories, posts, motivational speaking, and support groups,” says Vaish.

During the recovery period, people develop characteristics that are highly relatable with that of an artist. Social isolation, using art to heal and getting inspired to do good work when given a second chance at life. Supporting the theory, Vaish also says, “You can channelise your trauma into stories, posts, motivational speaking, and support groups.”

Red flags to watch out for: If you find yourself triggered to an extent of freezing or extreme anxiety and feel your trauma control you, talk to a professional. “If you feel detached from your surroundings, experience dream-like states where you get transported to the scene of your trauma, then you must consult therapist immediately,” Vaish adds.

Life hacks that will help: Keep yourself busy and productively engaged. As you work your way with art, you can also “Engage in as many activity-oriented creative pursuits as you can. Physical activity reduces the experience of trauma and aid in healing quickly,” concludes Vaish.