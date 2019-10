A new study by researchers at the University of Warwick and the University of Vienna says that, while depression in itself may induce people to cause self-harm or think of suicide, these thoughts become more prominent in adults in the early twenties who had been bullied at their home or school by friends or even siblings. Well, the rate of suicide is increasing alarmingly worldwide. That is why, the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is suicide prevention.

Bullying is a part of childhood. We have all been there and encountered it in some form or the other. It can range from simple comments on appearance or clothes to physical violence. It has a profound impact on the mind of a child. Most times, it may be harmless. But when it gets out of hand, it can have an adverse effect on health and, at times, may even lead to suicide. And, it is not the victim alone who is at risk. The bully too needs help. This behaviour of one child can affect the mental and physical wellbeing of both. And, the effects can be long-lasting and can manifest even when the child is well into adulthood.

CHILDHOOD BULLYING, DEPRESSION AND SUICIDAL THOUGHTS IN ADULTS: THE LINK

In the study mentioned above, researchers reviewed another research named Children of the 90s. They saw that those children who were bullied by their siblings exhibited more mental health problems when they became adults. This risk went up considerably if they were also bullied by peers.

Many other studies in earlier years, that looked into the issue, also found that being bullied by siblings can affect mental health in adolescence. But in this study, researchers say that children who suffered from bullying by siblings and friends are more likely to harm themselves. The journal Frontiers in Psychiatry published this study.

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at 3,881 youths with a history of being bullied. Participants were asked to self-report bullying when they were 12 years old. Researchers then assessed their depression, risk of anxiety, suicidal thoughts and self-harm tendency when they were 24 years old. It was seen that 31.2 per cent participants were bullied by a sibling. Researchers saw that, out of those who both became victims and bullied siblings, 15.1 per cent had clinical depression, 35.7 per cent had suicidal thoughts and 16.1 per cent self-harmed. They also saw that 4.9 per cent harmed themselves with the intent of suicide. They concluded that the risk of clinical depression and suicidal thoughts doubled in young adults who were bullied by siblings and peers.

WHAT IS BULLYING ALL ABOUT?

Bullying is basically about power play. But it can have far reaching consequences. It is important to put a stop to such behaviour immediately. If you do not take any action, it can have serious mental health implication for both the victim and the bully. According to researchers at Yale School of Medicine, there is a connection between bullying, being bullied and suicide in children. For this study, researchers reviewed studies on the subject from 13 countries. Based on this review, they say that bullying makes kids more likely to kill themselves. They are hopeful that now that the association is clear, one can act on it and try to prevent it.

IDENTIFY BULLYING BEHAVIOUR

On World Mental Health Day 2019, let us try to figure out what exactly is bullying? The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says that it is ‘the unwanted, aggressive behaviour among school-aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behaviour is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time’. The bully is usually the stronger child or one with more friends and reach. Sometimes, it may take the form of physical violence. This is easy to spot and can be immediately dealt with.

But, at times, bullying can be underhand and sly. A child may spread some gossip, fuel rumours or make snide remarks about the victim. Today, cyber bullying is also a real danger. The culprit usually does this to harm, hurt, humiliate and harass their victim. It can be an one-off thing or a repeated occurrence. But whatever form it may take, bullying always causes immense emotional damage. And, this is true for both the victim and the perpetrator.

Health risks for victims

Sometimes, your child may exhibit symptoms of emotional disorder. Be alert to it. A bullied child often becomes quiet and withdrawn. They are prone to anxiety and depression and may also exhibit signs of eating disorder. It takes a toll on their academic performance and they may be prone to sudden outbursts of anger. This can lead to social isolation and a feeling of loneliness. It can even lead to suicide if left unchecked.

According to a new study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, published by Elsevier, bullying victimisation may increase the risk of suicide attempts among young adolescents by approximately three-times worldwide. Researchers based their findings on nationally representative data collected through the World Health Organisation’s Global School-based Student Health Survey. This is a survey in schools across multiple countries around the globe.

Health risks for bullies

As we celebrate World Mental Health Day today, it is important to understand that bullies are also at the risk of developing psychological challenges. You never know, they may be harbouring many already. Bullies are usually lonely kids who desperately want social acceptance. They may also suffer from inferiority complex, which they try to hide by bullying others. They think that by bullying, they can show that they are better than others. Such kids are often violent and manipulative. They can be cruel for no reason and usually suffer from a lack of empathy. Hence, they may not be able to make friends easily.

But, if your child is a bully, be alert and try to change his or her behaviour. It can lead to substance abuse and anti-social behaviour as he steps into adolescence. Such children are also more likely to drop out of school. Loneliness and social isolation are common, and this can also lead to suicides.

SAVE YOUR CHILD FROM SUICIDE: BE ALERT TO THESE SIGNS

On World Mental Health Day 2019, take a pledge to save your child from mental issues and, more specifically, suicide. You can prevent bullying-related suicide by being alert and knowing what the warnings signs are. Extreme mood swings, change in sleep pattern, loss of appetite and social withdrawal are some common signs that a victim of bullying may exhibit. He or she may also become irresponsible and show symptoms of hopelessness. Sudden anger outbursts and tears for no reason should be gently investigated. If you notice these signs, try to get your child to take about what is bothering her. Be gentle and draw her out to confide in you. Once you get to the bottom of the problem, help her to deal with the situation.