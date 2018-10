There is a strong connection between nutrition and depression. Studies have shown that nutrition can play a key role in the onset as well as severity and duration of mental health issues like depression. Here are some minerals and natural foods you need to load up on for good mental health.

Calcium: Some studies have shown that serotonin uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) inhibit absorption of calcium into bones and can also lower blood pressure in people, resulting in falls which may lead to broken bones. Indiscriminate prescription of SSRIs by doctors and ingestion by patients at risk of depression or other mental health problems may put them at increased risk of fractures. This may also predispose them to osteoporosis. That’s why it’s important to up your intake of calcium,

Sources of calcium: Dairy products, sardines, salmon

Chromium: Many studies have studied the association between chromium and depression. This micronutrient is essential in boosting mental health.

Sources of chromium: Broccoli, grapes, potatoes

Iodine: The iodine provided by the thyroid hormone ensures the energy metabolism of the cerebral cells. During pregnancy, the dietary reduction of iodine induces severe cerebral dysfunction, eventually leading to cretinism.

Sources of iodine: Iodized salt, dairy products, seafood

Iron: This is necessary for oxygenation and to produce energy in the cerebral parenchyma and for the synthesis of neurotransmitters and myelin. Iron deficiency is found in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. iron deficiency is known to cause fatigue and depression. Iron deficiency anemia is associated, for instance, with apathy, depression, and rapid fatigue when exercising.

Sources: of iron: Green leafy vegetables, shellfish, pumpkin seeds

Lithium: Lithium is used for the treatment of bipolar disorder and depression. The therapeutic use of lithium also includes its usage as an augmenting agent in depression, scizoaffective disorder, aggression, impulse control disorder, eating disorders, ADDs, and in certain subsets of alcoholism.

Sources of lithium: Whole grains, vegetables, kelp, mustard

Selenium: Low selenium intake is associated with lowered mood status. Selenium is known to improve mood and diminish anxiety.

Sources of selenium: Nuts, seeds, soy products

Zinc: Zinc levels are lower in those with clinical depression and zinc can influence the effectiveness of antidepressant therapy. Zinc also protects the brain cells against the potential damage caused by free radicals.

Sources of zinc: Lean meat, poultry, legumes

With inputs from

Rao TSS, Asha MR, Ramesh BN, Rao KSJ. Understanding nutrition, depression and mental illnesses. Indian Journal of Psychiatry. 2008;50(2):77-82. doi:10.4103/0019-5545.42391.