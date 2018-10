World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 every year. The main idea behind observing WMHD is to raise awareness about mental health issues across the world. To mobilise efforts in support of mental health. This year the theme for World Mental Health Day is “Young people and mental health in a changing world.” The World Health Organisation (WHO) is focusing on the mental health of the adolescents.

According to the World Health Organization, “Adolescence and the early years of adulthood are a time of life when many changes occur, for example changing schools, leaving home, and starting university or a new job. For many, these are exciting times. They can also be times of stress and apprehension, however.” The feelings of the adolescents can lead to mental illness if not recognised and managed timely.

Many young people living in areas affected by humanitarian emergencies such as natural disasters, epidemics and conflicts are particularly more vulnerable to mental illness, states WHO. Here are some important facts about adolescent’s mental health, as stated by the WHO.

Facts about adolescents mental health

According to the WHO, mental disorders generally starts before people reach age 14.

Mental illness affects people of all communities, races, ages and religions.

The leading cause of death among 15 to 29 years-old is suicide.

Depression affects 350 million people worldwide, however, only 10 per cent of people with depression seek out for help.

One out of four people gets affected by a mental health or neurological (brain) issue in their lives.

Adolescents with emotional disorders may also experience frustration or anger, excessive irritability, apart from depression or anxiety.

In several countries, harmful use of substances such as drugs and alcohol is a major concern. This can lead to risky behaviours such as dangerous driving, unsafe sex.

Schizophrenia often strikes people aged between 16 to 30.

However, from an early age building, mental resilience can help prevent or recover from mental problems amongst young adults. But if you want to get involved with learning more about mental health, approach an expert or a doctor and see if you can learn more. If you feel that you or someone you know may be suffering from any form of mental illness or depression, make sure you reach out to your parents, friends and doctors for help.

Mental Health Day Significance

World Mental Health Day was first observed in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health and this year is the day’s 26th anniversary! It was started by the then Deputy Secretary-General Richard Hunter of the World Federation for Mental Health. In some countries like Australia, it is part of Mental Health Week. The day often has different communities and societies offering services, letting people know about support and treatment.