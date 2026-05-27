World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: What happens when girls don’t have access to clean toilets during their periods?

When girls lack access to clean toilets during their periods it can lead to health risks, school absences, anxiety, shame and unsafe menstrual hygiene practices.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 27, 2026 9:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sandeep Talwar

Menstrual Day. (Image: AI Generarted)

Millions of girls across the globe experience a painful reality that is frequently unnoticed which is living without clean toilets, safe water and sanitary products. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026 which falls every year on 28 May, healthcare professionals are raising the alarm that not having proper menstrual hygiene can leave girls vulnerable to infections, emotional stress and the risk of missing school while putting them at risk of serious health issues.

Medical experts note that the absence of private and hygienic sanitation facilities has an impact on adolescent girls' dignity, confidence and wellbeing particularly in low-resource communities.

What happens when girls don't have access to clean toilets?

Dr. Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, East of Kailash, Delhi says that this lack of clean toilets will have a significant impact on the physical and emotional health of a girl during her menstruation.

She explains, "When girls do not have access to hygienic toilets during their period, many of them are forced to use an old cloth or an unhygienic alternative which is not washed properly, leading to bacterial infections, urinary tract infections, reproductive tract infections and skin irritation."

The doctor adds, "Many girls also do not drink enough during school or work time as they are afraid of the unhygienic washrooms in public. She also says that holding urine for too long can enhance the risk of urinary infections, dehydration and discomfort."

Mental Health And School Absenteeism

In addition to physical health problems, experts say that inadequate facilities for menstrual hygiene can have a significant impact on mental health and confidence. Stigma associated with menstruation can push girls to withdraw or refrain from regular activities during menstruation.

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Dr. Talwar adds, "Many adolescent girls feel embarrassed, shamed and anxious during menstruation particularly in the absence of suitable sanitation and disposal measures in schools and public places leading to a monthly absence of classes thereby affecting the education they receive, their participation and self-esteem."

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that poor menstrual hygiene management contributes to increased risk of adolescents for reproductive health issues and psychosocial stress. Additionally the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stresses the significance of hygiene practices including clean water and sanitation to limit the spread of infections and enhance health outcomes.

Today, we observe two important days - On 'Menstrual Hygiene Day', let us reaffirm the importance of hygienic and accessible menstrual resources for women. 'International Day of Action for Women's Health' is a day to respect the choices & women's rights to their health. pic.twitter.com/s9POeuUnqJ Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) May 28, 2022

Importance of menstrual hygiene

Medical experts stress that menstrual hygiene management is crucial to avoid infection and comfort while menstruating. Access to clean absorbent products, soap, water, private toilets and safe disposal sites is part of proper menstrual hygiene. Some important menstrual hygiene practices include:

Change sanitary pads every 4 to 6 hours

Washing hands before and after changing pads

Properly washing the genital area with water

Not using damp or unclean sanitary pads for too long

Safely and hygienically disposing of sanitary products after use

Need For Awareness And Better Sanitation

Medical professionals feel that menstruation should not be a taboo, and call on authorities to make sanitation facilities available in schools, workplaces and public places.

Menstruation is a natural process in life, but many girls have to experience it silently because of lack of awareness and poor sanitation. Not only is cleanliness of toilet but also education about menstrual hygiene is a prerequisite for health and dignity and equality of people, Dr. Talwar concludes.

As the world celebrates World Menstrual Hygiene Day experts have emphasised the need to provide safe and hygienic spaces for the girls when they menstruate to ensure their safety, education and confidence.

Disclaimer: This content discusses menstrual hygiene and sanitation challenges affecting girls' health, dignity, education and safety. It is for awareness and informational purposes only.