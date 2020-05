Today, there are many menstrual hygiene products like sanitary napkins, tampons, and menstrual cups in the market. But even then, almost 88 per cent Indian women don’t have access to them. @Shutterstock

It is absolutely essential to take care of yourself during menstruation. If you don't do so it can lead to many unwanted health conditions. Unfortunately, in most of the poorer countries of the world, menstrual hygiene is sadly lacking. This is mainly because of lack of access to clean water and toilet facilities. This is also true for India where the subject is taboo in most communities. Every year, May 28 is observed as World Menstrual Hygiene Day. It was initiated by the Germany-based NGO WASH United in 2014. Since then, countries and organisations across the world hold events and seek to raise awareness on the importance of menstrual hygiene. The 28th was selected to acknowledge that 28 days is the average length of the menstrual cycle.

Today, there are many menstrual hygiene products like sanitary napkins, tampons, and menstrual cups in the market. But even then, almost 88 per cent Indian women don't have access to them. Many use unhygienic methods to menstrual blood. This puts them at high risk of many avoidable diseases. Today, on the eve of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, let us look at a few health conditions that may occur as a result of poor menstrual hygiene.

It increases risk of urinary tract infections

Many women do not change their sanitary napkin at regular intervals. This puts them at risk of urinary tract infections. This happens because a dirty napkin provides the right environment for the growth of bacteria and yeasts that cause this condition. From here, it can travel on to your urethra and bladder. The result can be quite painful.

It can lead to cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papilloma virus. It is a sexually transmitted disease and unhygienic menstrual practices can spread the infection easily.

It can even cause hepatitis B

If you are not careful about washing hands after changing sanitary napkins, you run the risk of many diseases including Hepatitis B. You may unwittingly transfer germs to your food and mouth if you are not too careful.

Fungal infections are a real threat

Fungal infections thrive in damp and dirty conditions. Unhygienic menstrual practices will also increase your risk of this easily avoidable condition.

What you can do

All these health conditions are easily avoidable. Wash your hands properly after disposing of the sanitary napkins. Never ever share reusable absorbent pads. Be sure to change your sanitary napkin or menstrual cloth every four hours. This will keep your genital area clean and reduce your risk of infection.