Women have to deal with many issues like irregular periods and severe menstrual cramps along with many other health problems. Yes, today on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, it is important to acknowledge that there are many women whose menstrual cycle has gone for a toss. World Menstrual Hygiene Day was first observed by the German non-profit organization WASH United in 2013. This is observed to create awareness for every woman to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, with confidence and without shame. This year’s theme ‘It’s Time for Action’ highlights the need for change in the negative social norms related to menstruation and empower women to explore their educational and economic opportunities. Also Read - World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Know all about excessive bleeding

What causes irregular periods? Also Read - World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Know the risks of being unhygienic

One of the major reasons for irregular menses is stress, which is also the reason behind various hormonal changes that can cause other problems in women including PCOS. A prolonged exposure to a high level of cortisol (stress hormone) is associated with an irregularity in the menstrual cycle. Also, an increased level of stress may lead to an imbalanced secretion of insulin which later increases production of the leptin hormone. This chemical is known to bring changes in the occurrence of menstrual cycle. That is why women may experience a delayed period, also known as oligomenorrhea. Also Read - Cryptic Pregnancy: Know all about this condition

How to cure irregular periods naturally?

In case you are already suffering from this problem, here we are with some home remedies which can help you.

Unripe Papaya

Green, unripe papaya is said to be very useful in regulating menstrual flow as it helps contract muscle fibers in the uterus. You can have papaya juice regularly for a few months but do not drink it during your periods.

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the best medicinal spices. The anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties present in it relieve menstrual pain. Consume one-quarter teaspoon of turmeric with milk, honey or jaggery. Take it daily for several weeks or until you see improvement

Aloe Vera

Note: Do not use this remedy during your periods.

Aloe vera helps regulate menstrual irregularities naturally by regulating your hormones. To get the best results, extract fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf, mix in one teaspoon of honey and consume it daily before having your breakfast.

Ginger

Ginger too helps you get rid of irregular periods. Boil 1 tbsp of fresh ginger for 5 minutes. Add a little sugar and drink the mixture three times a day after your meals.

Cumin

Soaked cumin can be used in treating irregular periods. Take 2 spoons of cumin seeds and soak in water overnight and consume both in the morning. You need to drink this water every day to regularize your periods.