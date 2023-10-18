World Menopause Day 2023: Avoid These Foods At All Cost

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Old age is inevitable for all of us. There are certain distinct landmarks during our journey which mark the definite end of youth. Most of these landmarks are biological for example menopause. Every woman goes through this stage and it is absolutely normal. On World Menopause Day, we are here to spread awareness, break taboos and stigmas and break whatever shame is attached to this stage.
Menopause is marked by the halt of menstrual cycles in women's bodies. This is diagnosed when a woman does not get their periods for a whole year. The age of menopause may vary form woman to woman. For some people, it may be when they are in their 40s, for others it may it later. It should be recognised and acknowledged that menopause is also a difficult period for women. It is accompanied with hot flashes, low energy, mood swings, poor sleep and poor emotional health. During this time, food plays a very important role for their health. What you eat and what you do not may have a huge impact on your physical and mental health.
These following foods may trigger menopausal symptoms:
