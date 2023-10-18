World Menopause Day 2023: Avoid These Foods At All Cost

World Menopause Day 2023: Avoid These Foods At All Cost

Food also plays a major role in determining your health during the menopause period.

Old age is inevitable for all of us. There are certain distinct landmarks during our journey which mark the definite end of youth. Most of these landmarks are biological for example menopause. Every woman goes through this stage and it is absolutely normal. On World Menopause Day, we are here to spread awareness, break taboos and stigmas and break whatever shame is attached to this stage.

Menopause is marked by the halt of menstrual cycles in women's bodies. This is diagnosed when a woman does not get their periods for a whole year. The age of menopause may vary form woman to woman. For some people, it may be when they are in their 40s, for others it may it later. It should be recognised and acknowledged that menopause is also a difficult period for women. It is accompanied with hot flashes, low energy, mood swings, poor sleep and poor emotional health. During this time, food plays a very important role for their health. What you eat and what you do not may have a huge impact on your physical and mental health.

Which Are The Foods That Women Must Avoid?

These following foods may trigger menopausal symptoms:

TRENDING NOW

Do not eat processed foods like chips, fries or cookies. If you are really craving for it, maintain moderation. These foods contain a very high amount of sodium and can make women feel bloated. It can also lead to high blood pressure. Menopause is accompanied by hot flashes. Do not add any food that will increase its intensity like spicy foods. Avoid the ones which will make you sweat. Junk foods are never healthy, especially during menopause. They contain zero nutrition and will only exacerbate your symptoms. It may also increase your risk of diseases like heart illnesses. They may lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, etc. . Alcohol is not a very good option during menopause. Studies state that if women drink more than five glasses, may have an elevated risk of breast cancer. Aside from that, it may also trigger menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings. Similarly, caffeinated drinks are also a no no for menopausal women. Always try caffeine-free beverages.

RECOMMENDED STORIES