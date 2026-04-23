World Malaria Day 2026: Why mosquito-borne infection hits children harder than adults

World Malaria Day 2026 falls on April 25 each year to spread awareness about the mosquito-borne illness that affects people of all age group. As the auspicous day approaches let's take a closer look at why this disease hit children harder.

Malaria hits children harder than adults.

Summer has arrived so has the buzzing of mosquitoes bringing with it a timely reminder of an important health hazard. As we gear up to observe World Malaria Day which annually falls on April 25 it is important to know the impact of the mosquito-borne infection on various age groups particularly why children are still more susceptible to the disease compared to adults.

Malaria hits children harder than adults

Plasmodium is the parasite that causes Malaria across people of all ages typicallly transmitted through mosquito bites. This medical condition remains a significant issue in many countries across the globe, including India. What is concerning about this infectious disease is that the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that a significant proportion of deaths caused by malaria in the world are among children under the age of five indicating the necessity to be aware of the issue and take action early.

Healthcare professionals mention that malaria hits children harder compared to adults because their immune system is still developing making it harder for children to fight off infections. It is important to note that young children are not protected by partial immunity as you would expect of adults who may have developed this protection after repeated exposure. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) children suffer more complications like anaemia and cerebral malaria which is a life-threatening disease that attacks the brain. Their status may deteriorate rapidly particularly when the diagnosis is late.

In Dr. Rajesh Kumar words, who is the Director of Internal Medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram children especially under five are more vulnerable to malaria because their immune systems are immature and lack prior exposure to the parasite. He said, "Unlike adults in endemic regions who develop partial immunity over time children cannot effectively control parasite multiplication. They are also biologically more prone to complications such as severe anemia and low blood sugar due to limited physiological reserves. Environmental factors further increase risk, including poor housing, stagnant water, and inconsistent use of mosquito nets. Malnutrition and delayed access to healthcare weaken defenses, making infections more severe, rapidly progressive, and potentially life-threatening in children."

Today is #WorldMalariaDay #Malaria still kills 1 child every 2 minutes. No children should die because they cannot access life-saving services to prevent, detect & treat the disease. Reaching 0 malaria is possible Together we can #EndMalaria https://t.co/fIpdhR47VSpic.twitter.com/2Q76up6Vra World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2021

Differences in symptoms of children vs adults

In adults the symptoms of malaria may be easily identified such as fever and chills, sweating, headache and muscle ache. Whereas symptoms of malaria in children are less pronounced and may be confused with other common diseases. These are some concernss Dr. Kumar claimed some children with Malaria may experience:

Crying or fussiness

Poor feeding

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Sleepiness or excessive sleepiness

Seizures

Breathing problems

Unconsciousness

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Prevention is key

The doctor further told TheHealthsite.Com that early warning signs such as persistent fever, refusal to eat or drink, repeated vomiting, lethargy, breathing difficulty or convulsions are life-saving sings particularly in children. To prevent mosquito bites among all age groups and reduce risks of malaria the global health organization recommends utilizing insecticide-treated bed nets, applying mosquito repellents and avoiding stagnant water around your home.

With World Malaria Day coming up spreading awareness about how malaria can have a different impact on children can keep families alert. Healthcare professionals continue to emphasize that early identification and prompt intervention can really make the difference between life and death.

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