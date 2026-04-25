World Malaria Day 2026: All you need to know about WHO’s first-ever malaria treatment for newborns

WHO approves malaria medicine for tiny infants: A new baby-specific malaria drug and improved tests mark a breakthrough for newborn and infant treatment worldwide.

WHO approves malaria medicine for tiny infants. (Image: AI Generated)

Progress doesn't always come with a bang as sometimes it comes as a whisper. This year the focus of World Malaria Day is on newborns and infants as the global health organisation announces a breakthrough in treating malaria.

New malaria treatment for infants

While people across the globe prepare to mark the day the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a significant advancement that promises to revolutionise the way newborns and infants will be treated for malaria. A new medicine for babies weighing between two and five kilograms is the first to be prequalified and represents a long awaited breakthrough in malaria treatment for babies in their earliest and most vulnerable stage.

The new formulation of artemether-lumefantrine has replaced the previous method of using medicines that were designed for older children and were often associated with risks of inaccurate dose, side effects and toxicity. Now with this baby specific formulation meeting international standards of safety, quality and efficacy it can be made available through public health channels and provide more effective treatment which makes it an accurate treatment for millions of babies born every year in malaria endemic countries.

"For centuries, malaria has stolen children from their parents, and health, wealth and hope from communities," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. "But today, the story is changing. New vaccines, diagnostic tests, next-generation mosquito nets and effective medicines, including those adapted for the youngest, are helping to turn the tide. Ending malaria in our lifetime is no longer a dream it is a real possibility, but only with sustained political and financial commitment. Now we can. Now we must."

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Director of Internal Medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram children especially under five are more vulnerable to malaria because their immune systems are immature and lack prior exposure to the parasite. Beyond treatment breakthroughs WHO has also improved malaria diagnosis with the prequalification of three new rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). These tests are designed to overcome a challenge where conventional testing that relies on the detection of the HRP2 protein is no longer working. In some parts of the world such as the Horn of Africa, malaria strains have adapted to avoid detection which means some people are not diagnosed and therefore treated.

The newly recommended tests detect a different protein known as pf-LDH that the parasite doesn't shed. These new treatments allow for a more reliable diagnosis than the previous tests. WHO now recommends switching to these tests in areas where more than five per cent of cases are missed to ensure people are diagnosed in time and to prevent severe disease.

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Battle against malaria

This World Malaria Day which falls annually on 25 April i.e today is being observed under the theme "Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must" emphasises both the challenges and the opportunities. Although the global fight against malaria has made great strides over the last 20 years barriers such as drug and insecticide resistance and lack of funding have contributed to slowing progress.

The latest estimates suggest that in 2024 there were 282 million cases and 610,000 deaths from malaria globally which was up from the previous year. However the overall progress is significant as there have been 2.3 billion fewer infections and 14 million fewer deaths since 2000.

As 25 countries are now piloting malaria vaccines and new types of mosquito nets are in use the battle against malaria continues to advance. On this day the world reflects on the progress made and how to build on it ensuring progress is felt in every community and the youngest and most vulnerable have a safer and healthier start.

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