World Malaria Day 2026: Why malaria symptoms worsen at night, warning signs to watch and prevention tips

On World Malaria Day, know why malaria symptoms worsen at night, key warning signs to watch, and simple prevention tips to avoid serious complications.

World Malaria Day (Image: AI Generated)

Malaria is often thought of as a simple fever that comes and goes. But in reality, it is a serious infection that may become life-threatening within a short time, moreover, when the symptoms appear to progress at night. Thinking why it happens, don't worry. Here's al you need to know why this occurs so that people can be aware of the warning signs at the initial stage and take the right precautions.

What causes malaria?

The parasites that cause malaria belong to family Plasmodium, and are transmitted by bites of infected female mosquitoes.Malaria is a significant issue of concern in India. According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), it reported more than 2.02 lakh cases up to October 2025, with the majority of cases due to the Plasmodium falciparum parasite.The government targets to be free of malaria by 2027 and totally rid of malaria by 2030, however awareness and prevention are central.

Why do symptoms feel worse at night?

Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram, says that it is a typical symptom experienced by many individuals with malaria who report that the symptoms of fever, chills and body ache become more pronounced once the sun sets. Scientifically, there are some reasons why:

1. Parasite life cycle timing

Malaria parasites are cyclic in multiplying within the red blood cells. In bursting these cells, toxic substances are spread in the bloodstream, causing fever and chills. Such cycles tend to correspond with the internal clocks in the body, making the symptoms increase at night.

2. Body temperature and immunity

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Normal daytime variations in body temperature include high and drop in body temperature during the night. Meanwhile, some immune reactions decelerate and it becomes easier to experience the symptoms as more dramatic.

3. Mosquito activity

The malaria-causing mosquitoes are most prevalent during dusk and dawn. This risks biting during nighttime more especially without the protection such as nets or repellents.

The life-threatening complication: Cerebral malaria

Most of the malaria cases are treated but others can be fatal. One of the most serious complications, according to Dr Praveen Gupta, is Cerebral malaria which is normally caused by Plasmodium falciparum. In this illness, the infected blood cells clog up small blood vessels within the brain. This can lead to:

Seizures

Confusion or disorientation

Loss of consciousness

Coma

Even death

Who is at higher risk?

Some groups are more susceptible:

Children Pregnant women Individuals who have a poor immune system.

However, adults are not excluded. The infection can be severe in anybody when it is diagnosed late.

Simple preventive tips

Malaria can best be prevented by preventing mosquito bites:

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Sleep under nettings, particularly in malarial locations. Apply mosquito repellents to bare skin. Wear full-sleeved clothes during the night. Store the surroundings clean to avoid stagnant water. Install window and door screens.

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