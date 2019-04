Globally, more than 200 million cases of malaria are reported every year, says a WHO estimate. It also states that in the year 2017 alone, 219 million malaria cases were recorded in 87 countries and 435000 people lost their lives to this mosquito-borne disease. In fact, a recent WHO tweet mentions that malaria kills a kid under 5 in every two minutes. In order to bring down the burden of malaria through mass awareness campaigns and programmes that will make the necessary resources available to the affected communities, World Malaria Day is celebrated every year on 25th April. Like every year, this year also, World Malaria Day has a different theme, ‘Zero malaria starts with me’. It focusses on empowering communities across the world to take the responsibility of successfully preventing the disease by providing proper care and support to those who need them.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease which, if left untreated, can be life-threatening and put you at risk of other diseases like anaemia, organ failure, heart failure, etc. Therefore, it is essential to take proper care and preventive measures to keep this parasitic disease at bay. It can be prevented only by keeping those stinging bugs away. The effective measures to do so include covering your skin, applying insect repellents, and sleeping under a net. You should also make sure that stagnant water doesn’t accumulate inside or close to your house. Apart from these, there is another way of driving away mosquitoes. You can use fragrances from herbs like lavender, rosemary, lemon balm, etc. in some form or the other. On this World Malaria Day, we share a list of herbs that will help you drive away mosquitoes.

Citronella oil

It is considered as one of the most natural insect repellents available today. Citronella oil is obtained from the different species of lemongrass, which is a plant that can grow up to 2 meters. It is used to make several products like sprays and candles among others to be used as an insect repellent. It is an essential oil that ranges from yellow to brown in colour and emits a citrus scent. This fragrance irritates mosquitoes but is pleasant to humans. You can either use this oil on your skin to keep the mosquitoes at bay or can grow citronella plant outside your house to prevent them from sneaking in to your house. Apart from serving your purpose, it will give an attractive look to your house.

Peppermint

Mosquitoes cannot bare the fragrance of peppermint at all. It is unpleasant to their senses. In fact, just like citronella, planting a peppermint plant outside your house can keep them away. You can find peppermint sprays in the market that can repel mosquitoes and flies keeping you safe. Also, you can crush mint leaves and apply the paste on your skin. Doing this can even relieve itching in case you have been bitten by a mosquito.

Basil

Apart from garnishing your foods, basil leaves can also be used as a natural mosquito repellent.The powerful aroma of these leaves can potentially ward off the insects. Just growing basil plants in your yard can be enough to irritate the bothersome biters. Apart from keeping the stinging bugs away, basil can also be used for aromatherapy. Make essential oil from this inexpensive plant and apply on your body.

Garlic

Commonly used as a spice, garlic has a plethora of benefits. From acting as a home remedy for various diseases to keeping you away from mosquito bites, garlic does it all for you. This member of the onion family can be used to keep mosquitoes at bay either by chewing them or by scattering them around your house. When you cut the garlic cloves or eat them, the amino acid present in them converts to a substance called allicin. As a result of this process, the odour released from the cloves mixes with our natural body fragrance and acts as a mask against mosquito bites. Additionally, you can make a mosquito repellent spray from garlic by mixing it with other essential oils.

Lemon balm

Lemon balm belongs to the mint family and emits a strong scent that may be favourite to humans but definitely not to mosquitoes. You can either plant a lemon balm plant around your house or crush those leaves to apply the paste on your skin. Both are effective ways to keep the mosquitoes away from you. Apart from this, it can be used as a stress reliever. All you need to do is adding the leaves in your tea.

Lavender

Lavender can be of great help to drive away mosquitoes. Though it has calming effects on humans, flies find it unappealing. Like above mentioned plants, lavender can also be used either by extracting its oil or by applying the crushed flowers on your skin. A mosquito repellent body spray can be made out of this flower as well.

Rosemary

Rosemary is another herb that can be used for many purposes. Grow this attractive plant in your garden to see its benefits. Having a wonderful aroma (not for mosquitoes), this plant can easily tackle mosquito infestations around your house. Rosemary can be infused in lotions or sprays to create simple repellents for you.

Eucalyptus

Just like citronella, eucalyptus also has a wonderful smell. This aromatic plant can effectively repel mosquitoes. The powerful smell of eucalyptus interferes with mosquitoes’ olfactory senses and can make it difficult for them to locate their food sources. Apart from mosquitoes, eucalyptus also deter insects like ticks, midges and sand-flies. You can either apply eucalyptus oil on your skin regularly or plant it in your yard for preventing them from sneaking into your house.